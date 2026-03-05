Modular Genetics, Inc. joins New American Industrial Alliance to Reindustrialize America

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modular Genetics, Inc. (Modular) a leading Industrial Biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that it has joined the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA). Membership will accelerate execution of Modular’s plan to build and operate advanced biomanufacturing infrastructure in the USA.

NAIA is a multi-sector trade association dedicated to ensuring America is the techno-industrial leader of the world. The group consists of manufacturers, builders, investors, and policymakers bound by a shared commitment to reindustrialize America.

Modular has developed a proprietary process for converting corn sugar into renewable chemicals (surfactants) that have historically been manufactured from palm oil in Southeast Asia. “Biotechnology has the demonstrated power to transform supply chains, enabling us to move manufacturing from overseas to the USA,” said Modular’s CEO, Kevin Jarrell.

Modular has also used its technology to develop a bioprocess that will enable the USA to bring overseas production of a vital precursor for energetic materials back to the U.S. industrial base, see announcement published by the U.S. Department of War (DoW). “No single entity can accomplish our mission alone. NAIA is accelerating the reindustrialization of America by connecting manufacturers to Member Companies who supply World-class automation, AI powered decision-making tools, and more, positioning companies like Modular to build the World’s most advanced biomanufacturing facilities,” said Modular’s CEO, Kevin Jarrell.

“National security depends on industrial independence. Modular Genetics’ advanced biomanufacturing technology allows surfactants and munition precursors vital to our defense and economy to be produced domestically, lessening our reliance on volatile foreign imports. We are thrilled to welcome them as members in our shared efforts to rebuild and reindustrialize America.”-Micah D. Murphy, Senior Vice President, New America Industrial Alliance (NAIA).