Everlaw Builds Momentum Across AI Portfolio, Reshapes Litigation Workflows as Deep Dive Adoption Accelerates

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced significant AI momentum, as top law firms and corporate legal teams fundamentally reshape their approach to litigation, moving from linear processes to strategy-first, iterative case development – a change made possible by innovative generative AI features such as EverlawAI Deep Dive.

These novel, strategy-first and AI-enabled approaches allow practitioners to develop strategic insights from the earliest moments of a matter – before review is complete and often before it begins. In these emerging approaches to litigation, lead attorneys leverage Everlaw AI Deep Dive to have a conversation with their entire document corpus, understanding their evidence and informing their strategy faster than ever before. Coupled with Everlaw Fact Management, these attorneys can extend this strategy planning capability with a fact-first structure, quickly establishing their theory of the case and refining it as they progress. From that set of insights, these legal teams are now able to largely automate discovery obligations like first-pass review with Everlaw AI Coding Suggestions, allowing for speedy and defensible document review with speed and accuracy matching, and often beating, human reviewers.

Deep Dive enables attorneys to analyze entire document collections at once — even across databases containing millions of records — and receive citation-backed responses grounded in the underlying evidence. Instead of waiting weeks or months for manual document review to surface key facts, legal teams can interrogate their data in minutes and begin shaping strategy from day one. In less than three months since general availability, legal teams have already put Deep Dive to work, asking thousands of individual questions across hundreds of cases and tens of millions of documents. Today, over 30 million documents reside in Deep Dive databases, with the average Deep Dive project size exceeding 100,000 documents.

“For decades, litigation has followed a linear path — collect documents, review them, and then build strategy,” said AJ Shankar, Founder and CEO of Everlaw. “What we’re seeing now is a shift away from the traditional model. With Deep Dive, teams can understand the contours of a case almost immediately across large-scale matters and refine their approach as discovery progresses. The momentum we’ve seen since launch across Am Law firms, enterprise legal teams, and international markets, shows this capability is quickly becoming core to modern litigation.”

“These tools represent a paradigm shift in our approach to understanding cases,” said Adam Borgman, Sr. Associate at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease. “With Everlaw Deep Dive, we can find critical information almost instantly, in a way that 10, 15, 20 people sitting in a room reviewing documents simply can not.”

Building on this momentum, Everlaw is expanding its AI portfolio with new capabilities embedded directly in Storybuilder, Everlaw’s collaborative narrative building and trial preparation platform, designed to extend Deep Dive's impact across litigation workflows.

Deep Dive for Transcripts – extends natural-language interrogation to deposition testimony, delivering narrative summaries supported by linked, citation-backed portions of the record.

– extends natural-language interrogation to deposition testimony, delivering narrative summaries supported by linked, citation-backed portions of the record. Fact Management - advances case development through a fact-first architecture that allows teams to create and organize facts as a matter evolves. Integrated across the Everlaw platform, it enables attorneys to convert key documents identified in review or through Deep Dive into structured facts and curated timelines, keeping case strategy connected to everyday work product.

“When handling thousands to millions of documents for clients, Deep Dive allows us to start analysing facts within the data without delay and complex workflows. It truly finds the needles in the haystack for you,” said Ben Kennedy, Managing Director, Adio.

