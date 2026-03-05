Veritone and The Washington Post Announce New Collaboration to Unlock Access to News Archives

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced a multi-year, global content licensing agreement with The Washington Post, one of the most respected brands in the world of news, to enable greater access to its news content.

Under the agreement, Veritone will represent The Washington Post’s video content for global licensing opportunities. The offering will include a broad range of content spanning breaking news coverage and valuable moments from The Washington Post’s extensive archive, covering topics such as politics, culture, health, science, and interviews with prominent newsmakers.

“We’re focused on ensuring our video content can be licensed in ways that reflect our standards and editorial priorities,” said Shawn Polk, Global Head of Content Licensing at The Washington Post. “This partnership provides a clear framework for licensed use across both current reporting and archival footage while helping us unlock new revenue streams in the process.”

Veritone’s content licensing solution will transform The Washington Post’s news archive to make its trusted journalism more discoverable and easier for partners and creators to license. At the same time, Veritone’s licensing experts will help ensure The Washington Post retains full control over its content and brand, preserving the integrity of its journalists.

“The Washington Post has built a powerful legacy of trusted journalism that captures defining moments in history,” said Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Veritone. “We’re honored to support the responsible licensing of this content, helping ensure these important stories and perspectives remain accessible, while enabling the company to realize untapped value from this content.”

Working with The Washington Post reinforces Veritone's continued leadership in helping leading media organizations preserve, protect, and monetize their content through structured content licensing programs.

For more information about Veritone content licensing solutions, visit: https://licensing.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the content licensing agreement with The Washington Post, including expected revenue opportunities and content distribution capabilities; the scope, operation, and performance of Veritone's content licensing solutions; expected market demand for licensed news content; Veritone's ability to help media organizations monetize and distribute their content; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in content licensing.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to Veritone's ability to successfully implement and derive revenue from the content licensing agreement with The Washington Post; the market for licensed news and media content; Veritone's ability to attract and retain content licensing partners; competition in the content licensing and enterprise AI markets; and those risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.