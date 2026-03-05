CPAC Systems AB Chooses RideController, Inc. Accelerating Intelligent Boat Innovation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPAC Systems AB today announces a partnership between its premium marine integration platform Marivue and RideController, Inc. RideController becomes an Integrated Experience Partner within the Marivue ecosystem, advancing integration, automation, and user experience for next generation watersports and recreational boats.

Together, the companies will deliver a fully integrated electrical and lighting experience for next-generation watersports and premium recreational boats.

The partnership combines Marivue’s digital dashboard, integrated boat architecture, and Horizon cloud platform with RideController’s next generation power distribution and LED control systems. Together, the companies will deliver a fully integrated electrical and lighting experience for watersports and premium recreational vessels.

Rather than treating switching and lighting as separate subsystems, the collaboration establishes a cohesive digital and electrical backbone. RideController’s distributed solid state power and advanced LED control technology will integrate into Marivue products, enabling unified control, diagnostics, and mode based automation.

“RideController represents best in class innovation in marine power distribution and lighting control,” said Håkan Stigeberg, Director Marine Segment at CPAC Systems. “By integrating their PDM and LED architecture directly into Marivue, we are creating a seamless experience where electrical control, lighting scenes, and digital dashboard functionality operate as one unified system.”

OEM boat builders will benefit from reduced system complexity and installation time through a defined interface architecture, native integration of power distribution and diagnostics within Marivue products, and unified diagnostics that improve serviceability.

“Marivue’s digital helm and cloud architecture unlock the full potential of the advanced features we have designed into our digitally switched power and lighting systems,” said Andrew Miller, Founder and President at RideController. “Together, we aim to advance intelligent boat design, improving system operation, reliability, safety, and human machine interaction.”

The collaboration will initially focus on leading watersports and premium recreational OEMs, with joint validation programs aligned with upcoming model years.

Marivue continues to expand its ecosystem of integrated partners, including its collaboration with Savvy Navvy, reinforcing its ambition to deliver a premium digital experience.

About CPAC Systems

CPAC Systems AB, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, develops advanced embedded control and automation systems for the marine, construction, agriculture, and commercial vehicle industries. The company delivers integrated solutions within electrification, automation, situational awareness, operator experience, and productivity.

www.cpacsystems.se

About RideController, Inc.

RideController, Inc. develops digitally switched power distribution and control systems for vehicle manufacturers. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company provides OEMs and builders with intelligent electrical architectures that reduce integration complexity while improving performance, safety, and connectivity.

ridecontroller.com