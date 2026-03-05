Onego Bio and Sigma Foods Enter Collaboration to Strengthen Egg Protein Innovation and Supply Resilience

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onego Bio, a food ingredient company producing non-animal egg protein, and Sigma Foods ("SIGMA"), a leading multinational food company, have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the functionality and commercial potential of Bioalbumen®, a non-animal egg protein made with using precision fermentation.

The partnership focuses on advancing ingredient innovation while addressing urgent challenges in today’s egg supply chain—including volatility, rising prices, and avian flu-related disruptions. Bioalbumen® offers a shelf-stable, animal-free alternative that delivers the same functional, nutritional, and sensory performance as traditional eggs, while helping safeguard supply continuity for food manufacturers.

Additionally, this collaboration supports Sigma’s commitment to offering safe, nutritious, and high-quality food, while driving science-based innovation through responsible ingredient sourcing. “At Sigma Foods, we are committed to delivering high-quality products in a sustainable and secure way,” said Gregorio De Haene, Chief Technology Officer at Sigma. “Our partnership with Onego Bio reflects our ambition to stay ahead of evolving consumer preferences by exploring innovative ingredients like non-animal egg protein. This collaboration allows us to further strengthen our sustainability journey while bringing new, future‑forward solutions to the table.”

As part of this agreement, Onego Bio and Sigma will conduct feasibility assessments, prototype development, and application trials in commercially relevant food. Early-stage evaluations of Bioalbumen® have shown promising results in both nutrition and functional performance against animal-based benchmarks.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sigma, a company that shares our vision for science-based innovation and a resilient food system,” said Maija Itkonen, CEO and Co-Founder of Onego Bio. “Bioalbumen® is a powerful tool to support ESG goals for global food manufacturers and strengthen product stability at a time when the egg industry is increasingly vulnerable to disease outbreaks and pricing volatility.”

This partnership underscores a shared vision for advancing food innovation and aligns with Sigma’s broader strategy to meet long-term sustainability goals, while exploring novel ingredient solutions that promote, healthy, nutritious, and delicious food.

In addition to this agreement, Andrea Nieto, Product Development Manager at Sigma, will join Onego Bio in a live cooking demo webinar in April 2026, offering an inside look at how Bioalbumen® performs in real product formulations and what early tests reveal about its commercial potential. This demo is part of Onego Bio’s The Power of Trichoderma reesei webinar series. To view previous sessions from this series, visit https://www.onego.bio/newsroom. To register for the upcoming session titled Strengthening Food System Resilience Through Ecosystem Building, visit https://shorturl.at/9HrV3.

About Sigma Foods

Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V (“Sigma Foods”) is a leading multinational consumer packaged goods company that produces, markets, and distributes high-quality foods through a portfolio of over 100 brands, 16 of which generate Revenues between US $100 million and US $1 billion annually, each. The company's main categories include cold cuts, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt. Sigma Foods operates in 17 countries, divided into four regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam, where it serves more than 640,000 points of sale in 3 channels: Traditional, Modern, and Foodservice. The company has over 47,000 employees and installed capacity in each region, including: 65 production plants, 191 distribution centers, and more than 8,000 vehicles. Sigma Foods shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange and Latibex, the Latin American stock market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

About Onego Bio

Onego Bio is a food ingredient company on a mission to create a more resilient food system through its product Bioalbumen®—a non-animal egg protein with an amino acid sequence identical to conventional ovalbumin. Made through precision fermentation, Bioalbumen® matches the taste, nutrition, and functionality of the main protein from traditional eggs with an environmental impact around 90% smaller. Its unmatched versatility makes it ideal across a wide range of applications while providing greater cost and supply stability for food manufacturers. Learn more at www.onego.bio.