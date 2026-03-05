DataDome and Botify Partner to Give Businesses Full Control Over Agentic Commerce, from Discovery to Transaction

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataDome, the leader in bot and agent trust management, and Botify, the leading all-in-one platform for AI search solutions, today announced they are partnering to help businesses prepare for, and succeed in, agentic commerce by addressing the entire digital journey, from discovery to trusted transaction.

According to joint research from DataDome, Botify, and research firm Retail Economics, AI-driven discovery is already mainstream behavior: 73% of consumers have already used AI assistants, and 38% have used them specifically for shopping tasks such as product discovery, comparisons, and recommendations. In conjunction, AI bot traffic to retail and ecommerce websites has skyrocketed, outpacing consumer adoption and anticipating growing demand. As consumers continue to leverage AI, businesses must ensure these agents can move through their funnels securely and without friction.

The security dimension is also acute. Galileo, DataDome's threat research team, found that 80% of AI agents do not declare themselves properly when visiting websites, leaving retailers exposed to distorted marketing analytics, inflated AI referral signals, misinformed commercial decisions, and fraud.

Successful agentic commerce requires orchestration across multiple layers of the AI ecosystem, not just payments or fraud prevention alone. This partnership combines Botify's expertise in ensuring agents and bots can fully consume the right optimized content with DataDome's ability to distinguish legitimate agents from malicious bots, giving businesses a clear path to managing their full agentic funnel.

“Agentic traffic is distorting marketing data and reshaping how consumers discover and evaluate products,” said Aurelie Guerrieri, DataDome's Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer. “Businesses that can't distinguish a trusted AI agent from an abusive one aren't just exposed to risk; they're flying blind on strategy. Blocking all agents isn't the answer, but neither is letting everything through. Marketers need nuance and precision to understand the intent and value behind AI traffic. With DataDome and Botify, customers get the full picture of who is accessing their funnel and the confidence to act on it.”

“AI agents are now the intermediary between your customers and your products. If your content isn’t structured and optimized for how AI agents search, your products won’t be found,” said Joe Doran, Chief Product Officer at Botify. “If product data isn't machine-readable and properly accessible, it runs the risk of being invisible to AI. Botify exposes exactly how agents access, consume, and display brands’ content to consumers, and helps them fix the gaps via scalable automation: from standardizing product attributes and metadata to ensuring catalog data is easily exposed. DataDome adds the intelligence to separate trusted agents from abusive traffic without blocking legitimate discovery. Together, we help brands quantify the commercial impact and build a clear roadmap for AI-ready search and governance.”

Addressing a Shifting Market

Agentic commerce is driving convergence across teams that have historically operated in silos. Marketing, product, IT, engineering, security, fraud, and business leaders must now collaborate to optimize outcomes across the full customer journey. Decisions about AI agents are not owned by any one function; they are company-wide.

The data shows why such alignment is necessary. According to Botify, AI bot traffic increased 5.4x across retail and ecommerce websites in 2025 alone. The company’s data also reveals a growing share of consumer evaluation and discovery now takes place inside AI interfaces before a retailer's site is ever visited, creating massive marketing and data integrity challenges.

Stakeholders must work together to define the technology stack that enables agentic commerce. DataDome and Botify offer best-in-class performance and easy integration with the technology stacks businesses already use, bringing marketing and trust management together across the full agentic journey.

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies, and to ensure your business is ready to tackle both the risks and opportunities in an agentic internet.

Stay ahead of changes in agentic commerce and GEO by following Botify on LinkedIn and via their monthly newsletter. To learn more about how Botify powers agentic discoverability, visit Botify.com.

About DataDome

DataDome delivers real-time bot and agent trust management, providing complete visibility and control over all traffic—whether human, bot, or AI. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Bot Management in 2024, DataDome is trusted by enterprises like Etsy, PayPal, and SoundCloud. Acting as a traffic control plane, DataDome's multi-layered AI engine leverages thousands of models and 5 trillion signals daily to analyze intent and stop fraud in under 2 milliseconds, letting legitimate users through seamlessly across websites, apps, APIs, and MCPs. A recognized Leader on G2 across several categories, DataDome stops 20K+ attacks every second, delivering protection that outperforms.

About Botify

Botify’s AI search solutions give brands the power to be found everywhere — by consumers, bots, and agents alike. Built for massive scale, Botify’s all-in-one platform combines data, insights, infrastructure, and automation with agents and expert managed services. Leading the shift to agentic commerce where bots are the new shoppers, Botify gives brands ultimate visibility across AI and search engines.

Globally trusted by 500+ leading brands including Etsy, Crocs, Macy’s, Levi’s, the New York Times, Farfetch, and Marks & Spencer, Botify directly transforms discoverability challenges into measurable business outcomes and predictable revenue.