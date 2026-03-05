Dice Provides GlossaryTech to its Customers at No Cost, Arming Tech Recruiters with Instant Terminology Clarity

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand; NYSE: DHX), a leading tech career marketplace, announced today it is partnering with GlossaryTech, a free browser extension that provides tech recruiters instant, plain-language definitions of technical terminology as they work. Available now in the Dice Recruiter Hub at no additional cost to clients, GlossaryTech is the latest investment in helping recruiting teams evaluate tech candidates faster, more confidently, and without interrupting their workflow.

Tech terminology evolves quickly with new frameworks, languages and tools emerging every day. Even experienced recruiters struggle to quickly distinguish Java from JavaScript, AWS from Azure, or React from Angular. Without the right support, that means switching between Google or their AI tool, losing time, and wading through engineer-facing content that wasn’t built for recruiting teams. GlossaryTech, with Dice’s partnership, solves that problem directly inside the workflow.

Once installed on Chrome or Edge, GlossaryTech automatically highlights technical terms on any webpage, including Dice, Gmail, Google Docs, and more. Recruiters can simply hover over any term to receive a clear, recruiter-friendly definition. A category sidebar, organized by Front-end, Back-end, DevOps, Databases, QA, and more, helps teams match a candidate’s skills to open roles at a glance.

“At Dice, our commitment goes beyond access to candidates; we’re focused on making the entire hiring process more seamless and efficient,” said Paul Farnsworth, President of Dice. “Partnering with GlossaryTech reflects that commitment. When recruiters can instantly understand the technical terms in a job description or résumé without breaking their workflow, they source more effectively, evaluate more quickly, and ultimately make stronger hires. We’re proud to offer this capability directly within the Dice Recruiter Hub at no additional cost.”

GlossaryTech has been trusted by tech recruiters since 2018, built organically by the recruiting community. Curated by both recruiting and engineering professionals, its definitions are designed to be practical, current, and accessible, not buried in technical jargon. Staffing firms have already adopted GlossaryTech as an important onboarding tool for ramping up new recruiters and compressing the learning curve on technical skills evaluation from weeks to days.

“We’re excited to bring the results of our hard work to Dice’s community of recruiters and hiring teams,” said Andrew Stetsenko, founder of GlossaryTech. “Partnering with Dice is the logical next step for a tool that recruiters already trust. We share the same commitment to making tech hiring smarter, and together we can deliver that to more teams than ever before.”

Available Now in the Dice Recruiter Hub

GlossaryTech is now available to all Dice clients through the Dice Recruiter Hub. Key benefits for recruiting teams include:

Instant definitions: Hover over any technical term on any webpage for a clear, recruiter-friendly explanation, no tab-switching required

Skill-matching sidebar: Filter terms by category (Front-end, Back-end, DevOps, Databases, QA, and more) to match candidate profiles to open roles at a glance

Works everywhere: Compatible with Dice, Gmail, and thousands of other sites, so recruiters get support wherever they source

Zero friction: Free, two-minute install with no training or onboarding required

Install GlossaryTech through the Dice Recruiter Hub or visit https://glossarytech.com/plugin to access the free tool directly.

About GlossaryTech

GlossaryTech is a free browser extension for Chrome and Edge that helps tech recruiters instantly understand technical terminology as they browse. Trusted by the recruiting community since 2018, GlossaryTech surfaces clear, recruiter-friendly definitions directly within any workflow—on Dice, LinkedIn, Gmail, and beyond. GlossaryTech is available in the Dice Recruiter Hub at no additional cost to clients.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.