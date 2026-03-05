Longacre Square Partners Announces Expansion into Europe with Establishment of London Office

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longacre Square Partners LLC (“LSP” or the “Firm”), a full-service advisory firm focused on corporate relations, crisis management, governance consulting, and special situations, today announced its expansion into Europe through the immediate appointment of Humza Vanderman as Partner and Head of London. Mr. Vanderman is leading an established team based in Mayfair, which will continue growing to meet the needs of the Firm’s global clients. LSP’s London-based team will leverage its experience working across international financial hubs to advise clients across EMEA, building on momentum at the Firm having advised on dozens of activist engagements, corporate transactions and litigations in the region throughout 2025 and early 2026.

Mr. Vanderman previously held senior roles at DGA Global (f/k/a Dentons Global Advisors), where he was part of the initial group of Partners to launch the business, and FGS Global (f/k/a Finsbury Glover Hering), where he spent more than 10 years in London and Singapore. He has two decades of experience providing strategic counsel and support to senior business leaders, with a focus on advising both corporates and investors of private capital on high-stakes financial matters, including cross-border M&A, take-private deals, corporate carve outs, shareholder activism, IPOs, and restructurings. He has also led many complex reputation-building campaigns and corporate crisis situations, including litigations, cyber breaches and regulatory matters.

Dan Zacchei, a Managing Partner of LSP, commented:

“Greg and I are pleased to welcome Humza, who shares our view that clients navigating today’s markets need highly experienced advisors with capital markets acumen, corporate governance insight and a data-driven approach to providing counsel. This philosophy has helped us solidify a winning model, and we are looking forward to working with Humza to do the same in EMEA. He is a proven business builder and leader who we know can successfully spearhead our growth plans for the region. Moving forward, we are committed to continuing to identify and invest in new initiatives that benefit our clients across the world.”

Mr. Vanderman added:

“LSP is a leading advisor to companies and investors involved in the most complex corporate and financial situations, consistently delivering tangible value for clients. I’m delighted to be joining and to be working with Dan, Greg, and the stellar LSP team to bring the same approach – an unrelenting desire to win for clients – to London and to provide advice and support across the region.”

In 2025, Bloomberg LP’s Global Shareholder Activism Review ranked LSP as the #1 international IR/PR advisor based on total number of representations. The Firm was the top-ranked advisor to European investors, representing funds with $5.5 billion in collective investments across the continent. During the same 12-month period, the Firm also advised an array of multinational companies on significant transactions collectively totaling tens of billions of dollars in deal value.