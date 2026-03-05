WHOOP Selects Viant as Strategic Ad Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with WHOOP, the human performance company behind world-class wearable technology. Viant will serve as the DSP of Record for WHOOP powering the brand’s continued growth through true household-level CTV activation linking media exposure directly to business results.

The partnership underscores Viant’s continued leadership in CTV, where identity and contextual intelligence are foundational to driving measurable growth. A demonstrated commitment to supply and fee transparency, paired with a high-touch client support model, further reinforced Viant’s selection as the strategic partner for WHOOP.

“CTV is the most powerful platform for brands to drive new customer growth, and its full value is unlocked through intelligence,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO and Co-Founder of Viant Technology. “Viant provides WHOOP a deeper understanding of the content environments their CTV ads run alongside, the precision to activate against premium programming, and the ability to measure true incrementality at scale.”

WHOOP delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training and health, empowering members to perform at their highest potential. Grounded in performance science, research and data, WHOOP brings that same rigor to its marketing strategy. As CTV becomes the dominant way brands reach new customers and drive demand generation, WHOOP sought a partner capable of delivering precision, transparency, and measurable results in CTV.

“Our focus is on building authentic connections with our audience,” said John Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer, WHOOP. “Viant’s expertise in CTV helps us better understand where and how to engage, so we can continue to grow the brand in thoughtful, impactful ways.”

The partnership signals a shared commitment to performance, transparency, and measurable growth, raising the bar for how brands activate and evaluate CTV investment.

ABOUT VIANT

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is an exclusively buy-side advertising platform powered by artificial intelligence and designed to drive performance across the open internet. Our omnichannel platform purpose-built for CTV turns data and intelligence into scalable, measurable performance for advertisers. With the launch of ViantAI and Outcomes, Viant has been at the forefront of AI innovation in advertising, building the future of fully autonomous solutions. Viant has been recognized for excellence in AI by Adweek, the Business Intelligence Group and MarTech Breakthrough and is Great Place to Work® certified. Learn more at viantinc.com.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health.

WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.