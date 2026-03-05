Alight and VB Scout expand Voluntary Benefits value through claims integration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth, leave and point solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with VB Scout, a technology company pioneering voluntary benefits claims integration. Through this relationship, Alight will integrate VB Scout’s proprietary medical claims integration technology into its benefits administration offering, enabling proactive outreach to employers and their employees who may be eligible to file voluntary benefits claims they might otherwise overlook.

At the center of the collaboration is VB Scout’s claims integration engine, which synthesizes three critical data sources: medical claims data, voluntary benefits plan documents, and employee eligibility files. By analyzing these data sets together, the technology identifies claims that may qualify for reimbursement under voluntary benefit policies, including accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity and wellness coverage. When a qualified claim is detected, employees receive timely, personalized notifications prompting them to file claims, helping close the persistent gap between voluntary benefits enrollment and utilization.

“Voluntary benefits are only as valuable as the claims employees actually file — and far too often, those claims go unfiled because employees don’t know they qualify or simply forget they have coverage,” said Karen Frost, Senior Vice President, Health and Navigation Solution Leader at Alight. “By bringing VB Scout’s claims integration capabilities into the Alight Worklife® platform, we’re putting powerful, data-driven support behind every employee’s benefits so that the coverage they’ve enrolled in truly works for them when it matters most.”

Alight, which serves more than 30 million people, will offer the solution through the Alight Worklife® platform, powered by VB Scout’s claims integration technology. VB Scout’s technology has demonstrated measurable results for their clients, driving a 30–45% increase in claims paid and up to a 10% lift in loss ratios through notification-based outreach, with an additional 10% improvement when auto-adjudication is enabled.

“Claims integration is the next evolution in voluntary benefits and Alight is the ideal organization to help bring it to scale,” said Bill Kampine, Co-Founder, VB Scout. “Our technology is designed to ensure that when an employee pays for a benefit, they receive the full value of that coverage. Together with Alight, we can deliver that promise to millions more employees across the country.”

Beyond the impact on individual employees, this collaboration delivers powerful analytics to employers, brokers, and carriers by creating best practices for benchmarking plan value, tracking loss ratios and remediation. VB Scout’s Identified Claims ValueSM (ICV) reporting enables stakeholders to assess how voluntary benefit plans are performing relative to qualified claims occurring in the medical plan, including identifying employees who are not yet enrolled but would benefit from coverage. These insights help support more informed decision-making to better optimize outcomes.

This collaboration reflects Alight’s ongoing focus on using data and technology to support a more connected and personalized benefits experience. Claims integration extends benefits administration beyond enrollment by helping employees better understand and use their benefits throughout the year. Through the Alight Worklife® platform, Alight delivers timely, relevant benefits insights to employers and employees at key points across the benefits lifecycle, from open enrollment onward.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth, leave and point solutions for many of the world’s largest organizations and over 30 million people. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management, and navigation. The Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain deeper insight into their workforce and engage employees throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased wellbeing, engagement, and productivity. Learn more at alight.com.

About VB Scout

VB Scout is a technology-driven company reshaping the voluntary benefits landscape. Leveraging advanced big data technology, VB Scout enhances the voluntary benefits experience for insureds, employers, brokers and consultants, and carriers. Its claims integration technology synthesizes multiple data sources to proactively alert members and insurance carriers of claims eligible for reimbursement, maximizing the value of voluntary benefits one claim at a time. For more information, visit vbscout.com or contact sales@vbscout.com.