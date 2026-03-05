Wolters Kluwer partners with Microsoft to bring trusted clinical intelligence to Microsoft productivity workflows

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health today announced a collaboration with Microsoft that integrates UpToDate®, a leading clinical decision support (CDS) solution, with Microsoft Dragon Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Teams. This will enable clinicians and care teams to access trusted, evidence‑based clinical intelligence directly within their documentation, communication, and collaboration workflows.

Gold-standard clinical content for GenAI agents

“This collaboration represents an important milestone for clinicians and healthcare organizations by delivering reliable and effective clinical information at the point of care,” said Yaw Fellin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support and Provider Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Health. “UpToDate is the trusted, clinical-grade intelligence layer that Microsoft and health systems can depend on to power integrated, workflow-embedded generative AI. By bringing UpToDate into Dragon Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Teams, we are strengthening clinical decision-making and supporting healthcare organizations as they modernize workflows and advance their AI strategies.”

Through healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio, this integration will allow clinicians to access real‑time, contextually relevant, fully cited clinical answers grounded in UpToDate across ambient documentation, generative Q&A, and enterprise productivity experiences. It allows clinicians at organizations using UpToDate to receive trustworthy, clinically governed insights at the moment they need them without leaving their workflow. All Microsoft content based on UpToDate will include full citations of its sources.

“We’re proud to partner with Wolters Kluwer to bring UpToDate’s trusted clinical guidance directly into Dragon Copilot for all customers,” said Hadas Bitran, Partner General Manager, Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft. “By enabling the integration of UpToDate into the Dragon Copilot experience, we’re helping clinicians access evidence-based answers in real time—right in the context of their workflow. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering safe, intelligent, relevant and contextual clinical experience that empowers care teams to make informed decisions with confidence.”

UpToDate content is created by over 7,600 expert clinicians around the world. This global team of physician editors and peer reviewers brings deep domain expertise to deliver clinical intelligence – vetted and sourced information with clear and actionable evidence and recommendations. Dragon Copilot will include:

UpToDate-owned content: over 13,000 medical topics including 10,000 graded recommendations, algorithms, lab interpretations, tables, and graphics

UpToDate Lexidrug medication monographs

Extensive patient education content from UpToDate

