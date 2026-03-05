Ikon Pass Holders Are Invited to Seek the Unique at 70+ Global Destinations on March 12 When 26/27 Ikon Pass Goes on Sale With New Benefits, New Offers and New Discounts

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, March 12, 2026, skiers and riders can seek the unique at 76 global destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, when Ikon Pass goes on sale for the 26/27 winter season. Buy the 26/27 Ikon Pass this spring at its lowest price of the year, with the most discounts and offers, and begin planning endless winter adventures.

“This season, Ikon Pass holders enjoyed an array of new and improved infrastructure and services around the Ikon Pass community, including 17 new lifts, three gondolas, terrain expansions, lodges and amenities, upgraded snowmaking, and one of the largest ski expansions in history at Deer Valley Resort in Utah,” said Matt Bowers, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Alterra Mountain Company. “Winter 26/27 will bring new destinations to explore and new offerings that provide Ikon Pass holders with even more flexibility, allowing them to chase snow and outdoor adventure across 76 premier mountain destinations around the world.”

WHAT’S NEW FOR 26/27

Expanded Access in Colorado

NEW: Arapahoe Basin in Colorado will now offer unlimited access on Ikon Base Pass for winter 26/27. And, to get in on the unlimited fun early, Buy Now and Ride Now starts April 6, 2026.

NEW: Snowmass in Colorado will offer 5-day access on Ikon Base Pass with select blackout dates for winter 26/27. (Ikon Base Pass does not offer access at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk. Seven-day combined access is only available at all four Aspen Snowmass mountains on Ikon Pass.)

NEW: Reservations are no longer needed for lift access at Aspen Snowmass. Ikon Pass holders will no longer need to make lift reservations at Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk. Ikon Base Pass holders will not need to make lift reservations at Snowmass.

Ikon Pass Holder Discounts & Destinations

To maximize value, Ikon Pass offers pass holders a number of options, from renewal to bundled purchasing.

NEW: Renewal Rewards

Returning Ikon Pass holders may now choose from a number of Renewal Rewards.

Up to $25 monthly in Mountain Credits, up to $300 in total, to be used toward on-site purchases of retail, rental, and food & beverage at select Ikon Pass destinations

A credit of up to $100 from Backcountry.com and Premium Membership

One free night award worth up to 25,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Up to two free days of gear rentals with Ski Butlers

Up to $50 renewal discount

NEW: Save More on Unlimited Child Passes

New and improved family pricing to fit your household. Save up to $100 on every Child Pass with the purchase of one Adult Ikon Pass. Bring your entire crew and make family memories all season long from $249 for every child, as low as $1,198 (1 Child/1 Adult).

NEW: Squad Pack - Group Buy for Ages 23-28

Go all in with four of your friends and save big. Riders aged 23 - 28 lock in an Ikon Base Pass for $750, a $199 savings on each pass – when one person buys five passes for the group.

NEW: Risk-Free Refundable Purchase

Your Ikon Pass purchase is risk-free with new refundable product options. Get cash back when life - or the weather - changes your plans. Pass holders who have not scanned their pass by January 15, 2027, can choose to get 100% cash back. Passes with a single scan by January 15, 2027, are eligible for 50% cash back.

NEW: Opt-In Pass Fulfillment

Help reduce waste across our communities. All 25/26 Ikon Passes can be reused for the 26/27 season.

NEW: U.S. Ski & Snowboard x Ikon Session Pass Discount & Sweepstakes

Get $50 off an Ikon Session Pass 2, 3, or 4-Day and receive a six-month digital subscription to Insider, the Official Fan Club of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, plus entry into the Insider x Ikon Session Pass Sweepstakes to win a trip to the Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort, Utah, in February 2027. The sweepstakes package includes two round-trip flights to SLC, two Ikon Passes, three-nights lodging, half-day ski with a U.S. Ski & Snowboard legend, custom team apparel kit, access to premium viewing, and a private tour of the USANA Center of Excellence. Purchase a discounted Ikon Session Pass at ikonpass.com with code USAGOLD at checkout to be automatically entered.

NEW: Three Premier Midwest Destinations

For the 26/27 season, Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access each to Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan, Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota and Granite Peak in Wisconsin with no blackout dates, and five-day access each on Ikon Base Pass, with select blackout dates. Snowriver Mountain Resort, Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak are all available on the Ikon Session Pass.

Snowriver Mountain Resort sits deep in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, defined by snowfall, long rolling runs, and a pace that invites skiers and riders to settle in for the day. With over 200 inches of legendary UP powder each season and the region’s only high-speed lift, Snowriver Mountain Resort blends quiet, uncrowded terrain with moments that feel unexpectedly big.

Set high above the blue expanse of Lake Superior in Minnesota, Lutsen Mountains delivers a Midwest ski experience that feels anything but expected. Spread across four interconnected peaks and anchored by Mid-America’s only gondola, Lutsen Mountains pairs sweeping vertical with nonstop lake views, where snow-covered runs roll toward an endless horizon of water and sky.

Granite Peak rises unexpectedly above the forests of central Wisconsin, providing a true mountain feel where it’s least expected. Fast lifts, real vertical, and expansive terrain combine with a lively base-area energy that feels unmistakably like a ski town. It’s Wisconsin’s biggest mountain, designed for efficient laps by day and easy transitions into town when the lifts stop spinning.

“Granite Peak, Lutsen Mountains, and Snowriver Mountain Resort are known for their family-friendly environment and dedication to delivering unforgettable winter adventures and are an ideal fit for loyal and new Ikon Pass holders,” said Charles Skinner, President & Owner, Midwest Family Ski Resorts. “We look forward to welcoming our new Ikon Pass guests for a truly unique Midwest mountain experience."

Ikon Pass Holder Benefits

Bonus Mountains

Ikon Pass holders get two free days with select blackouts at Bonus Mountains across North America.

NEW: Tamarack Resort, ID

NEW: Devil’s Head Resort, WI

Wild Mountain, MN

Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area, MN

Cranmore Mountain Resort, NH

Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, MA

Ski Butternut, MA

Grouse Mountain, BC, Canada

Peak Perks - The Better the Pass, the Better the Perks

Plus up the power of the pass with Peak Perks, a tailored collection of benefits tiered for each pass, including mountain discounts, experiences and savings on the brands you love. Please visit here for complete details, terms & conditions apply.

Buy Now, Ride Now - 2026 Spring Access for New Pass Holders

Buy now and get unlimited spring skiing at up to 17 mountains, with immediate access at select destinations.

New Ikon Pass Holder Spring Access Starting March 12, 2026 - Get immediate unlimited spring skiing access at Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snow Valley, Crystal Mountain, Schweitzer, Solitude Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Blue Mountain, Canada. Starting April 6, 2026 - Get access to Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Palisades Tahoe, Tremblant, and Deer Valley (no reservations required).

New Ikon Base Pass Holder Spring Access Starting March 12, 2026 - Get immediate unlimited spring skiing access at Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snow Valley, Solitude Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Blue Mountain, Canada. Starting April 6, 2026 - Get access to Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Palisades Tahoe, and Tremblant.

2026 spring access is not available on any 26/27 Ikon Session Pass

Ikon Pass Travel

For a limited time, 26/27 Ikon Pass holders save up to $200 on every winter 26/27 vacation booked before June 2, 2026, with Ikon Pass Travel, an exclusive trip planning site for pass holders. Ikon Pass Travel is an online travel planning service exclusively for members of the Ikon Pass community that offers the ability to seamlessly explore and book all aspects of adventure across Ikon Pass destinations. Browse and compare airfare, hotels, and activities across Ikon Pass destinations to create a vacation package or be matched with an Ikon Pass Travel specialist. Terms and conditions apply.

Ikon Pass First Tracks

Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders can access untouched powder and corduroy before the lifts open one designated morning per month in January, February, and March 2027 at participating destinations during the 26/27 winter season. (Ikon Pass First Tracks is not available on the 26/27 Ikon Session Pass.)

Payment Plan with Affirm

For a limited time, lock in an Ikon Pass with Affirm for as low as $0 down and 0% APR, and split the payments over 3, 6, or 12 months. Terms apply.

NEW: Kiehl’s - Meet your skin’s peak hydration with 20% off Kiehl’s.

Ultra-hydrating skincare tested in extreme conditions for your next mountain adventure at Kiehls.com. Terms & conditions apply.

NEW: TRUBAR - 30% off your first Trubar subscription order.

Fuel mountain days with dessert-inspired protein bars. Subscribe to TRUBAR and get 30% off your first order—delivered on your schedule. Restrictions may apply.

NEW: CARV - 20% Off CARV Digital Ski Coach.

Unlock your best turns this winter with Carv. Real-time digital coaching can help Ikon Pass holders improve in every terrain.

NEW: AG1 - Make every day a powder day with AG1.

Get an exclusive AG1 Welcome Kit with the start of a new subscription. Restrictions apply.

NEW: Away Luggage - 15% off best-selling Away Luggage.

Chase powder all season with 15% off Away’s Roll-Top Ski Bag and Carry-On Boot Bag 55L, built for seamless tarmac-to-mountain travel.

Returning Peak Perk Partners

Smartwool, icebreaker, The North Face, JSX, ShipSkis, US Ski & Snowboard, Protect Our Winters, Gravity Haus, Under Canvas.

26/27 IKON PASS SPRING PRICING

Ikon Pass starting at $1,349 ($1,819 CAD)

Ikon Base Pass starting at $924 ($1,249 CAD)

Ikon Session Pass starting at $299 ($399 CAD)

For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

26/27 IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 76

Continents: 5

Countries: 13

States: 18

Canadian Provinces: 4

European Countries: 5

Asian Countries: 3

Total Acres: 284,507

Trails: 8,512

Lifts: 2,107

Ikon Pass goes on sale for winter 26/27 on March 12, 2026. For more information please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands, Boyne Mountain and Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan; Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota; Granite Peak in Wisconsin; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle D’Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain and Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world’s leading heli-skiing operations, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 70 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.