Littlejohn & Co. Partners With GDS Associates to Support the Next Phase of Growth

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Littlejohn & Co., LLC (“Littlejohn”), a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced a strategic partnership with the management team and employees of GDS Associates, Inc. (“GDS” or the “Company”), a market-leading provider of power infrastructure consulting and advisory services to the U.S. electric utility industry. Together, Littlejohn and GDS will invest in expanding the Company’s capabilities and pursue complementary acquisitions to build a scaled platform supporting utilities across the full lifecycle of consulting, planning, engineering, and field services.

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, GDS has built a 40-year track record as a trusted advisor to electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, and investor-owned utilities. With approximately 200 professionals across multiple U.S. offices, the firm is recognized for its expertise in power supply planning, transmission and interconnection studies, load forecasting, and regulatory strategy. GDS has built enduring client relationships through a collaborative, technically rigorous approach. The Company will continue to be led by President David Brian and the existing management team, with a continued commitment to serving clients with the same teams, values, and standards that have defined the firm for decades.

“The U.S. power grid is rapidly evolving due to demands from electrification, grid modernization, renewable integration, and surging data center growth. GDS has built a strong reputation supporting utilities through complex planning and decision-making processes,” said Michael Kaplan, Managing Director at Littlejohn. “We are excited to partner with David and the talented team at GDS and support the business as they expand their capabilities and provide solutions to utilities nationwide.”

“Littlejohn shares our long-term perspective and commitment to serving utilities with independence, expertise, and integrity,” said David Brian, President of GDS. “This partnership provides additional resources to invest in our people, strengthen our operational infrastructure, and broaden the services we provide, while preserving the culture and relationships that have defined GDS.”

Charles Leung, Principal at Littlejohn, added, “The strength of GDS lies in its people and the culture they have built over four decades. We are committed to supporting GDS in attracting and retaining outstanding professionals, delivering high-quality technical advice, and partnering with like-minded businesses that enhance and expand its service offerings.”

AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, and Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) acted as Littlejohn’s financial advisors. Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal counsel, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as debt financing counsel to Littlejohn. Morrissey Goodale LLC initiated the transaction and served as exclusive financial advisor to GDS. Lawson & Weitzen LLP provided legal assistance to GDS and Frazier & Deeter LLC provided GDS with accounting support.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn’s 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $9.0 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

About GDS Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1986, GDS Associates is a consulting and engineering firm dedicated to serving the electric utility industry. GDS provides advisory and technical services supporting planning and analysis, rates and regulatory strategy, energy efficiency, and transmission and distribution engineering. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, with offices across the United States, GDS is recognized for its technical expertise, integrity, and collaborative culture. For more information, visit www.gdsassociates.com.