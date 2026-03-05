Equilar ExecAtlas Partners with SalesIntel to Close Executive Data Gap

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar ExecAtlas today announced a data integration with SalesIntel, a signal-first pipeline generation platform trusted by enterprise GTM teams. The partnership brings together trusted executive intelligence from ExecAtlas and AI + human-verified buying committee contact data from SalesIntel, enabling Salesforce users to maintain complete executive records, access verified contact information, and uncover warm introduction paths across key accounts.

"Most Salesforce instances are missing the executives who actually make buying decisions," said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar, the company behind ExecAtlas. "Sales teams have account records and mid-level contacts, but the C-suite profiles are incomplete, outdated, or absent entirely. This partnership solves that problem by populating Salesforce with verified executive data, surfacing the buying committee at ICP accounts, enriching it with contact information, and revealing paths to power."

Both platforms connect natively inside Salesforce, giving sales teams a single workflow to identify decision-makers, know when intent signals make it the right moment to engage, reach them directly, and activate existing relationships to build trust.

"Knowing who to call is only half the battle. Knowing when, why, and who can open the door is how enterprise deals actually get closed," said Manoj Ramnani, Founder and CEO of SalesIntel. "That's exactly what this partnership delivers, SalesIntel's signal-first buying committee intelligence paired with ExecAtlas's executive relationship data, so our customers engage earlier, multi-thread faster, and close with fewer obstacles."

The combined solution addresses a persistent challenge in enterprise sales: incomplete CRM data that forces teams to engage executives without context, current information, or relationship visibility. The ExecAtlas and SalesIntel integration delivers four critical capabilities:

Complete Executive Coverage: ExecAtlas populates Salesforce with missing executives at target accounts, adding C-suite and key leadership profiles so teams see the full decision-making unit, not just mid-level contacts already in the CRM.

ExecAtlas populates Salesforce with missing executives at target accounts, adding C-suite and key leadership profiles so teams see the full decision-making unit, not just mid-level contacts already in the CRM. Verified Contact Information: SalesIntel enriches executive records with AI + human-verified email addresses and mobile numbers (up to 95% accuracy), helping teams reach decision-makers with fewer bouncebacks and less manual research.

SalesIntel enriches executive records with AI + human-verified email addresses and mobile numbers (up to 95% accuracy), helping teams reach decision-makers with fewer bouncebacks and less manual research. Relationship Intelligence: ExecAtlas maps first-degree connections from shared work history and board affiliations, revealing who inside the organization can facilitate warm introductions to target executives.

ExecAtlas maps first-degree connections from shared work history and board affiliations, revealing who inside the organization can facilitate warm introductions to target executives. Real-Time Executive Tracking: ExecAtlas monitors leadership changes daily and updates Salesforce records as executives move roles, triggering timely re-engagement and keeping CRM data current.

This integration reflects both companies' commitment to helping enterprise sales teams operate with complete executive data, verified contact information, and clear paths to decision-makers.

About ExecAtlas

ExecAtlas, powered by Equilar, is the trusted source of executive data for dealmaking teams. Built on Equilar's 25-year foundation as the leading provider of executive data solutions, ExecAtlas delivers accurate profiles, real-time relationship maps, and clear paths to warm introductions to decision-makers across the corporate landscape. By integrating directly with leading CRM systems, ExecAtlas keeps executive data current and actionable, empowering sales, marketing, and business development teams to activate their networks, uncover opportunities, and accelerate deal cycles. Learn more at execatlas.com.

About SalesIntel

SalesIntel is a pipeline platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by:

Identifying ideal customers (ICP) from among 30 million accounts profiled by +340 million unique technology install data points.

Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data.

Providing verified contact information for decision-makers from its database of 200M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers

Acting as an extension of sales operation teams to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team

All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service

SalesIntel customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like HPE, Capital One, ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Cvent, Alleyoop, and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth.