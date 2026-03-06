Medincell Announces Successful c. €48 Million Private Placement

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL), a commercial- and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments (the "Company"), today announced the successful pricing of its Private Placement (as defined below) for a total amount of €48 million through an offering to international institutional investors.

Both US and European Healthcare specialist investors, such as Perceptive Advisors, Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Affinity Asset Advisors and Polar Capital have participated in the transaction alongside historical main shareholders.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement, together with the Company’s existing cash resources, are expected to support and accelerate the execution of Medincell’s growth strategy.

In particular, the Company intends to allocate the net proceeds to:

Expand partnering opportunities by generating high-value data through the initiation of additional programs,

Maximize the value of future partnerships by optimizing economics and prioritizing downstream royalty participation,

Strengthen the proprietary LAI technology platform through targeted innovation, including the advancement of next‑generation LAI technologies that may broaden the scope, differentiation and applications of the platform.

The net proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses, and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet to support future strategic initiatives and enhance financial flexibility.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: “The funds raised strengthen our financial position and enable us to confidently accelerate the execution of our long-term growth strategy. We thank both our new and long-standing top-tier international investors for their continued support. This successful financing reflects their confidence in our business model, our proven ability to consistently innovate and translate innovation into value, and the significant value creation potential of our existing and future partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies addressing patient needs across multiple therapeutic areas.”

Terms of the Private Placement

The private placement, for a total of €48 million was carried out via the issuance without shareholder's preferential subscription rights of 2,370,000 new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 0.01 euro each, in favor of qualified investors or a restricted circle of investors referred under the provisions of article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code in accordance with the 18th resolution of the combined general meeting of the Company on September 12, 2024 (the "General Meeting") (the "Private Placement").

The new shares, representing 7.1% of the share capital of the Company, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the completion of the Private Placement and 6.6% of the Company's share capital, on a non-diluted basis, following the Private Placement, were issued by decision of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) dated March 5, 2026 acting under the sub delegations of authority granted by the Company’s Board of Directors on March 5, 2026, in accordance with the 18th resolution of the General Meeting.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €20.35 per share, representing a discount of 10% compared to the closing price of the Medincell share on March 5, 2026, i.e. €22.64.

By way of illustration, a shareholder holding 1.00% of the share capital of the Company prior to the launch of the Private Placement will now hold an interest of 0.93%.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the shareholder structure before and after the completion of the Private Placement is as follows:

Medincell shareholding on a non-diluted basis Pre-offer Post-offer Number of shares % of capital Number of shares % of capital Anh Nguyen 1,330,643 4.0% 1,330,643 3.7% Sabine Hort Nguyen 1,459,868 4.4% 1,459,868 4.1% Employees and former employees and consultants 5,344,863 15.9% 5,344,863 14.9% Management & Board 1,336,569 4.0% 1,336,569 3.7% Treasury shares 899 0.0% 899 0.0% Total Free float: 24,062,174 71.8% 26,432,174 73.6% o/w Mirova 2,360,494 7.0% 2,430,494 6.8% o/w Polar Capital 1,727,475 5.2% 1,962,475 5.5% o/w SITAM Belgique (Groupe Dassault) 1,720,426 5.1% 1,846,926 5.1% TOTAL 33,535,016 100% 35,905,016 100% Expand

Admission to trading of the new shares

Settlement-delivery of the new ordinary shares to be issued in the Private Placement and their admission for trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected on March 10, 2026. The new ordinary shares will be of the same category and fully fungible with the existing shares, will be entitled to all rights associated with the existing shares, and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the same ISIN code FR0004065605 - MEDCL.

Lock-up commitments

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company, the members of the Board of Directors and certain members of the management have signed a lock-up agreement which took effect on the date of execution of the placement agreement entered into between the Company and the banks on March 5, 2026 and for a period of 90 days, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Financial Intermediaries

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and ODDO BHF SCA as Joint Bookrunner on the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to a placement agreement entered into between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners.

Risk factors

The attention of the public is drawn to the risk factors associated with the Company and its activity presented in Section 2 of the universal registration document filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (the "AMF") under number D.25-0580 on July 29, 2025, which is available free of charge on the Company’s website (https://www.medincell.com/regulated-information/). The occurrence of all or part of these risks could have a negative impact on the Company’s activity, financial situation, results, development or outlook. The risk factors presented in that document are the same today.

Additionally, investors are invited to consider the following risks specific to this Private Placement (i) the market price of the Company’s shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued as part of the Private Placement, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company’s shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) sales of the Company’s shares may take place on the market and have a negative impact on the market price of its share and (iv) the Company’s shareholders could suffer potentially significant dilution resulting from any future capital increases required to provide the Company with additional financing.

No Prospectus

The Private Placement is not subject to a prospectus requiring approval from the AMF.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended, nor an offer to the public.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® / BEPO® Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable deposit.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO® technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY®. Medincell’s risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell’s partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva’s New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026.

Medincell’s investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY® is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell’s BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq™, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

