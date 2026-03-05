Tentative Agreement Reached Between CUPE 1698 and the Fraser Valley Regional Library

ABBOTSFORD--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 1698 and the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) reached a tentative agreement earlier today, preventing a lockout that would have shut down library services across the region.

“Our members know how important library services are to the communities we serve. We’re relieved we’ve been able reach a tentative agreement so that families, newcomers, seniors, students and community members across the Fraser Valley can continue to access services without any interruption,” said Laurie Dyck, President of CUPE 1698.

“This has been a challenge chapter, but we can now look forward and focus on delivering the important library services communities count on.”

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until it has been presented to members for ratification.

COPE491