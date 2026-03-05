Kira and Lovable Launch Vibe Coding Course, Bringing AI-Powered App Building to Classrooms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kira, the first AI Operating System for Education, today announced a strategic partnership with Lovable, the leading AI application-building platform, to launch a new course on AI-powered software development. The course was developed using Kira's AI-native course creation capabilities and integrates directly with Lovable's development environment, giving students a pathway from foundational AI literacy to hands-on product building.

Educators and institutions across the country and around the world have been urgently requesting coursework on AI-facilitated coding and building software through natural language prompts and iterative development. This course is a direct answer to that demand, created in partnership with the leading platform in the space.

The world is changing faster than traditional curriculum development cycles can keep up with. Kira's AI-native course creation and distribution capabilities are designed to close that gap—ensuring educators can deliver coursework that is high-quality, standards-aligned, pedagogically sound, and safe, without sacrificing the speed the moment demands. From Brazil to El Salvador to Singapore, and across districts in most U.S. states, Kira has shown that relevant, world-class curriculum can reach students at scale. Partnering with organizations like Lovable ensures that what lands in classrooms isn't just timely—it's grounded in the real tools and workflows defining the future of work.

"Students have moved past asking how AI works—they want to build with it," said Andrea Pasinetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Kira. "They don't want to just consume technology. They want to create with it. The challenge educators face isn't a lack of ambition—it's that the world moves faster than traditional curriculum can. Kira exists to solve that. Our AI-native platform lets us develop and distribute world-class coursework at the pace of change, and partnering with Lovable means students aren't just learning about AI in the abstract—they're building real things with it, the same way practitioners do."

How It Works

The course combines Kira's structured, classroom-ready instructional platform with Lovable's AI-powered development environment, ensuring delivery that is safe, age-appropriate, standards-aligned, and compliant with COPPA and FERPA. Students build foundational skills in prompt engineering and AI literacy within Kira, then apply that knowledge by building and iterating on real applications directly in Lovable's platform.

Through the course, students will:

Move from idea to working prototype by building an AI-powered application using Lovable

Develop a practical understanding of how AI tools respond to prompts, context, and constraints

Apply prompt engineering and AI coding techniques to test, iterate, and refine their work

Identify and improve underperforming AI outputs through critical evaluation

Complete and share a finished AI application that demonstrates their learning

To support broad access, Lovable will sponsor AI compute costs as part of the initial rollout, removing a key barrier for educators and institutions ready to bring applied AI development into the classroom.

"Lovable exists because we believe anyone, regardless of technical background, should be able to turn an idea into real software," said Anton Osika, CEO and Co-Founder of Lovable. "More than 200,000 projects are already built on Lovable every day, and it’s the next generation that’s really going to realize this vision. Through Kira, we’re meeting students early and giving them the tools and confidence to create with AI. That's exactly the kind of human creativity we're trying to unlock."

Built with AI, Built for Classrooms

The vibe coding course was developed using Kira’s AI-powered course creation capabilities, which enable rapid development of standards-aligned, classroom-ready curriculum. This approach allows Kira to move from concept to deployable course in a fraction of the time required by traditional curriculum development, ensuring that students and teachers get access to the most relevant, up-to-date content as the AI landscape evolves.

Availability

The course will launch this spring with select Kira partners, with broader expansion guided by partner interest and engagement. This partnership reflects Kira’s ongoing investment in delivering the courses educators are asking for—built with innovative tools and designed for the future of work.

About Kira

Kira is the first AI Operating System for Education—an AI-native instructional platform that unifies curriculum generation, instruction, assessment, and intervention in a single system. Kira replaces disconnected point solutions and enables schools, districts, and organizations to deliver scalable, personalized learning experiences. Kira has created and distributed computer science curriculum at scale, including the course that fulfills Tennessee’s statewide CS graduation requirement, and is deployed nationally and internationally. For more information, visit kira-learning.com.

About Lovable

Lovable is a software creation platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI. In its first year, builders created over 25 million projects with Lovable. Lovable-built applications now attract nearly 300 million visits per month. Teams at companies like HCA Healthcare, HubSpot, Microsoft, Uber, and Zendesk rely on Lovable to build internal tools and prototypes, and to turn ideas into production-ready applications in hours instead of weeks. By removing technical barriers and long development cycles, Lovable enables creators to ship real products in days. Learn more at lovable.dev.