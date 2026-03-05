Cilio Partners with Skilled Hands Alliance to Support the Next Generation of Trade Professionals

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cilio Technologies, a leading provider of production management software and services for the home improvement industry, today announced that it has become a proud sponsored partner of Skilled Hands Alliance, a national organization that brings people and companies together to build a strong future in the skilled trades.

Cilio Technologies is proud to partner with Skilled Hands Alliance to support the next generation of skilled trades professionals and strengthen the future workforce of the trades. #SkilledTrades Share

Skilled Hands Alliance works across the United States to help train young people, connect experienced professionals, and build pathways for long-term careers in trades such as construction, electrical, plumbing, and other skilled professions. The organization is focused on creating safer workplaces, stronger planning, and sustainable job growth within trade careers.

Cilio believes skilled workers are the backbone of communities nationwide. Electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and other trade professionals build and maintain the spaces where people live and work. Supporting the next generation of trade professionals is not only important- it is essential to the future of the industry.

“Skilled trades professionals are the foundation of our industry,” said Rick, CEO and President of Cilio Technologies. “By partnering with Skilled Hands Alliance, Cilio is investing in the next generation of trade talent. When strong training programs are supported by the right technology, businesses grow stronger and young professionals have greater opportunities to succeed.”

As a technology-driven production management platform, Cilio is committed to supporting Skilled Hands Alliance in its mission. The company provides modern tools that help trade businesses operate more efficiently, stay organized, and improve productivity. By bringing smart technology into the trades, Cilio helps create stronger systems that support both experienced professionals and those just beginning their careers.

This partnership reflects a shared goal:

To empower young people with strong career opportunities in the trades

To support improved training and workforce development

To strengthen the future of the skilled trades industry

For more details, visit: (view here)

About Cilio

Cilio is a production management platform built specifically for the home improvement industry. By connecting people, processes, and systems after the sale, Cilio helps contractors and manufacturers execute work more efficiently, improve visibility, and scale operations with confidence.