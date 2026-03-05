BearingPoint delivers over €1 billion in revenue for the third year running

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BearingPoint closed 2025 with €1.026 billion ($1.160 billion) in revenue, marking the third consecutive year above €1 billion despite a softer market environment. The firm delivered more than 2,200 projects in 26 countries and recorded bookings of nearly €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion), reflecting continued client demand and commercial strength. More than 1,000 new colleagues joined BearingPoint in 2025, including 16 new Partners, further strengthening its global capabilities. A solid pipeline across business units indicates continued resilience and a strong foundation for growth in 2026.

“In 2025, we demonstrated that BearingPoint is built for long-term success and that we can continue to grow our impact even in a softer market environment. We sustained our billion‑euro scale, delivered a strong project pipeline, and expanded our global footprint with major steps such as the launch of BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting. We also broadened our client base, accelerated innovation in AI, and saw Arcwide contribute strongly to our momentum. Together, these achievements position us exceptionally well for the next phase of our Strategy 2030,” comments Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner of BearingPoint.

Key 2025 achievements

Expanding client relationships

BearingPoint added more than 320 new clients and successfully delivered over 2,200 projects across 26 countries in 2025, reflecting the breadth and depth of its consulting portfolio. Beyond technology enablement, the firm’s core consulting business remained a key driver of client impact, helping organizations navigate strategic, operational, and regulatory transformation. Across industries, BearingPoint teams advised clients on strategy execution, operating model design, performance improvement, supply chain resilience, customer and growth strategies, finance and risk transformation, and large-scale organizational change.

By combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology, the firm helped clients solve complex challenges end-to-end. Through this holistic consulting approach and an expanded global footprint, BearingPoint continued to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for business transformation, using technology as an enabler within a broader strategic and operational context.

Welcoming new talent and investing in people

In 2025, BearingPoint welcomed more than 1,000 new colleagues, further strengthening its expertise across industries and regions. The firm also promoted more than 1,200 of its people and appointed 16 new Partners, highlighting its continued investment in career development and leadership growth. Female representation in leadership roles rose to 27 percent at the end of 2025, continuing the positive trend.

More than 2,000 BearingPoint professionals participated in firm-wide training programs in 2025, underscoring the firm’s commitment to continuous learning and professional growth. Core programs such as Female Leadership with ESCP Business School and the BE.Oxford Academy with Oxford Saïd Business School continued to accelerate leadership effectiveness and strategic thinking. A significant milestone was the announcement of BearingPoint’s new partnership with SDA Bocconi School of Management.

A new force in SAP consulting is emerging

BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting formed a new joint venture in the United States, marking a significant milestone in their long-standing strategic alliance. The new entity operates under the BearingPoint brand and is legally registered as BearingPoint NA LLC. Headquartered in Chicago, it delivers end-to-end SAP consulting and implementation, including SAP Business AI services for clients across the Americas, with a particular focus on the US market and complementing both firms’ global SAP capabilities.

Advancing AI innovation

BearingPoint made significant strides in AI, empowering organizations to harness AI’s full potential for business transformation. As part of its strong innovation pipeline in 2025, BearingPoint launched BeMind by BearingPoint, an AI‑powered end‑to‑end platform that sets a new standard for the efficient and reliable delivery of complex SAP and other technology programs. BeMind by BearingPoint can deliver productivity gains of 20-30 percent by automating core transformation activities, reducing manual effort, and consistently improving output quality. The platform accelerates critical project phases, shortens time‑to‑value, and supports accuracy and compliance through integrated quality‑assurance mechanisms.

Strong Products pipeline as a main differentiator for outcome-based services

In its Products business, BearingPoint continued its strong growth trajectory and exceeded its 20 percent growth target by a significant margin. The portfolio expanded into new international markets, with several solutions gaining traction across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. This global momentum was reinforced by new customer wins and the scaling of existing offerings into additional regions. A notable milestone was the first go‑live of BearingPoint’s equipment and fleet management solution ETM.next in Argentina, which also received SAP Spotlight App recognition. Several other offerings strengthened market presence through strategic partnerships, including a new collaboration in the AI SaaS space and a major client win for the firm’s Agree & Sign solution. BearingPoint also deepened its collaboration with SAP: its Assets & Funding Management solution became available on the SAP Store, and the firm entered a new partnership on the SAP eMobility Cloud, including a jointly launched fleet‑management use case.

To support future growth, BearingPoint expanded its innovation pipeline and introduced three new solutions set to enter the market in 2026. As part of the firm’s Outcome‑as‑a‑Service strategy, these offerings are expected to play a central role in further scaling the Products business.

Arcwide continues its strong growth and expands market presence

Arcwide, BearingPoint’s joint venture with IFS, delivered another exceptional performance in 2025, with substantial increases in revenue and bookings: gross revenue grew 14 percent and gross bookings 24 percent. At the same time, Arcwide expanded its organizational capacity by welcoming over 160 new colleagues in 2025. A further strategic milestone was the acquisition of Cedar Bay Iberica, strengthening Arcwide’s presence in Southern Europe. In less than four years since its founding, Arcwide has become the global market leader for IFS services.

Looking ahead: Strategy 2030 and future growth

In 2026, BearingPoint will further accelerate the execution of its Strategy 2030 by sharpening its focus on outcome-driven delivery, AI‑enabled consulting, and targeted investments in its technology partnerships. In this context, the firm is expanding its Microsoft and SAP businesses within dedicated enterprise transformation units, supporting clients in modernizing digital workplaces and core processes through Microsoft and SAP technologies. The firm also plans to develop its joint venture with ABeam further to strengthen end‑to‑end transformations across the Americas and deepen access to global industrial clients. In addition, Arcwide will continue to advance its integrated growth journey as the largest IFS integration partner worldwide.

AI will continue to shape the firm’s consulting model, with Responsible AI principles guiding the safe, transparent, and ethical use of AI across its solutions. BearingPoint will scale the deployment of BeMind by BearingPoint to drive measurable productivity and quality gains. In parallel, the Augmented Consultant initiative equips teams with AI skills, assets, and responsible‑use guardrails, enabling faster insights, more informed decision‑making, and consistent delivery excellence. At the same time, BearingPoint will further expand its outcome‑based service models, increasingly linking fees to measurable business results.

BearingPoint is also advancing its sustainability strategy, built around diversity, environment, Sustainable Ways of Working (SWOW), and inclusion and education. The firm is strengthening diverse representation and female leadership while embedding an intersectional approach to inclusion. At the same time, the firm is driving measurable environmental progress, including its SBTi-validated emission reduction targets. Through SWOW, BearingPoint empowers sustainable client delivery and expands opportunities for young adults through its collaboration with School42.

“2026 marks a pivotal year for us,” says Matthias Loebich. “We are expanding our international reach, deepening our technology ecosystem, and embedding AI across our services. By focusing on measurable outcomes and long‑term, sustainable value creation, we aim to translate innovation directly into positive impact for our clients.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world’s leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World’s Best Companies and Forbes World’s Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

