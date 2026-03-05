Pod Digital Media Expands Growth Audience Marketplace for Brands in 30+ Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first and largest cultural content hub in podcasting, today announced a multi-year partnership with One Venture Group to expand its growth audience marketplace, deepening its ability to help brands identify, reach and authentically engage high-growth audiences across live events, podcast integrations and creator-led media ecosystems in more than 30 U.S. markets.

The partnership marks PDM’s next evolution: expanding its omnichannel network effect to a full-scale growth audience marketplace, designed to align brand growth objectives with the culture-focused audiences driving modern consumer behavior.

Rather than approaching audiences as broad demographic segments, PDM helps brands understand and activate high-value growth audiences; from jazz enthusiasts and old school R&B lovers to women’s sports fans, HBCU students, head-of-household moms, and multi-generational Black families. The company then matches those audiences with the right mix of culture-forward inventory across podcasts, creators and live cultural tentpoles, while stewarding the creative strategy to ensure authentic resonance.

Through its exclusive partnership with One Venture Group, PDM significantly expands its live event portfolio, adding scaled access to some of the country’s most influential music, cultural and community-driven events. These experiences reach audiences spanning ages 18 to 65, with a concentrated core of 25–44-year-old cultural consumers across more than 30 markets and 72 live events.

Recently released Nielsen data underscores the business case for this strategy. Sixty-seven percent of Black consumers say they pay greater attention to advertising that reflects their culture, and 52 percent are more likely to purchase when brands partner with creators connected to their interests. As brands face increasing scrutiny around cultural alignment, sustained engagement within trusted community environments has become essential to both revenue growth and long-term brand equity.

“In today’s marketplace, niche audiences are driving growth,” said Gary Coichy, CEO of Pod Digital Media and ADCOLOR 2025 Innovator of the Year. “We built PDM to help marketers identify the right communities, connect through trusted creators and cultural moments, and steward creative that truly resonates. Our partnership with One Venture Group expands the depth and scale of that ecosystem.”

The expanded marketplace includes access to major cultural tentpoles such as:

ONE Musicfest — One of the nation’s largest urban music festivals, drawing more than 100,000 attendees annually in Atlanta

— One of the nation’s largest urban music festivals, drawing more than 100,000 attendees annually in Atlanta Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival (JITG) — The Miami-based destination festival with nearly two decades of cultural impact

— The Miami-based destination festival with nearly two decades of cultural impact TwoGether Land — A West Coast urban music and culture festival expanding from Oakland block parties to a full-scale multi-day event

— A West Coast urban music and culture festival expanding from Oakland block parties to a full-scale multi-day event She’s Got Time: Women in Sports Summit — A convening spotlighting women leaders across sports and entertainment

— A convening spotlighting women leaders across sports and entertainment HBCU Aware Fest — A large-scale fundraising and community initiative supporting HBCU students and economic mobility

— A large-scale fundraising and community initiative supporting HBCU students and economic mobility B2K & Bow Wow: “Boys 4 Life” Millennium Tour — A 28-city national tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of R&B’s most influential groups

— A 28-city national tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of R&B’s most influential groups New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Tour — A multi-city arena tour delivering one of 2026’s most attended live R&B experiences

“Our portfolio brings together some of the most passionate and influential audiences in music, sports and community-driven culture.” said Jason "J" Carter, Founder of One Venture Group. “By partnering with PDM, we’re creating a powerful bridge between live cultural experiences and year-round storytelling across podcasts and creator ecosystems. Together, we’re giving brands the ability to show up inside culture — not just around it.”

The marketplace supports culture-first brand integrations including immersive experiential builds, product sampling and education, creator- and host-led storytelling, live podcast recordings, and content capture with built-in social amplification. By pooling creative, media and experiential resources, PDM and One Venture Group offer brands a single strategic partner–while maintaining deep credibility within the cultures we target.

With one of the largest culture-focused inventories in the industry, PDM is a leading media network and authority on growth audiences. Since 2018, the company has been helping brands bridge growth strategy, creative execution and community trust in one unified ecosystem.