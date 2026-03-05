Ripple Offers Clients Access to Coinbase Derivatives Contracts Cleared by Nodal Clear

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple and Nodal Clear jointly announced today that Ripple Prime clients now have access to the full suite of Coinbase Derivatives contracts cleared by Nodal Clear.

Coinbase Derivatives offers traditional futures contracts for cryptocurrencies and commodities, as well as U.S. perpetual-style futures. Select contracts include highly liquid nano Bitcoin (BIT) and nano Ethereum (ET) futures in addition to institutional and nano-sized contracts for Solana (SOL) and XRP. See the full list of contracts here. These offerings are all available 24/7 in a CFTC-regulated environment, allowing for precise risk management and global market access.

This expanded access to Coinbase Derivatives is facilitated through Hidden Road Partners CIV US LLC, the Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) acquired last year by Ripple. Now known as Ripple Prime, the platform offers multi-asset, technology-led prime brokerage, clearing and financing services, clearing over $3 trillion in 2025.

“We are pleased to partner with Nodal Clear and Coinbase as we continue to expand our exchange coverage and bring new futures trading opportunities to our clients,” said Noel Kimmel, President of Ripple Prime. “Offering the full suite of Coinbase Derivatives contracts within Ripple Prime’s robust clearing framework underscores our commitment to delivering increased market access and efficiency to institutions globally.”

“We're pleased to collaborate with Ripple to continue expanding access to Coinbase Derivatives contracts," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of U.S. Futures Exchange, Coinbase. "As demand for regulated crypto futures continues to grow, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering deep liquidity, innovative contract design, and 24/7 trading to a broader range of market participants within a secure, CFTC-regulated framework."

“We are pleased to welcome Ripple as a new clearing member of Nodal Clear,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Clear. “Through this relationship, Ripple’s clients can now efficiently access the full suite of Coinbase Derivatives contracts, further diversifying the trading opportunities available through our clearing services.”

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system. Further information can be found at https://ripple.com/

About Coinbase Derivatives

Coinbase Derivatives is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) pursuant to the Commodity Exchange Act and is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Coinbase Derivatives is a futures exchange that pairs listed futures with Coinbase’s commitment to building products that are easy to understand, fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent. Formerly FairX, Coinbase Derivatives married a world-class team with deep expertise across product development, market structure, compliance, market-leading exchange technology and proven ability to deliver regulated futures markets. Further information can be found: coinbase.com/derivatives

About Nodal Clear

Nodal Clear is a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) pursuant to the Commodity Exchange Act and is regulated by the CFTC. Nodal Clear provides central counterparty clearing services to Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Through the novation process, the clearing house becomes the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer, significantly reducing the credit risk exposure of market participants. Nodal Clear’s strong risk management practices create a sound market infrastructure for trading. Nodal Clear employs a tailored portfolio margining methodology that appropriately margins contracts and provides capital efficiencies to market participants. Further information is available at www.nodalclear.com