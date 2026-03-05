Ushio Completes Acquisition of OSRAM Entertainment and Industry Business

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ushio Inc. today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of the OSRAM Entertainment and Industry (ENI) business. As of March 2, 2026, the business officially operates as part of the Ushio Group under the name Ushio INE GmbH (hereinafter: Ushio Industry & Entertainment).

Ushio Inc. completes acquisition of OSRAM ENI, launching Ushio Industry & Entertainment for global lighting solutions. Share

This strategic acquisition strengthens Ushio’s global position in specialty lighting and expands its capabilities across entertainment, cinema projection, stage lighting, industrial applications, and high-performance professional solutions.

The newly integrated organization combines Ushio’s established technology portfolio and global manufacturing strength with the long-standing expertise, customer relationships, and application knowledge of the former OSRAM Entertainment and Industry team.

Marko Haas, General Manager of Business Division of Ushio Industry & Entertainment, commented:

“This marks an important milestone for our business and our customers worldwide. By bringing together the experience and trusted market presence of the former OSRAM Entertainment and Industry organization with Ushio’s global resources and innovation strength, we are creating a stronger platform for future growth.

Our priority throughout this transition has been continuity - ensuring customers continue to receive the same high-quality products, reliable supply, and professional support they depend on. With the integration now completed, we look forward to building the next chapter together, a brighter future ahead with our customers and partners.”

Customers will continue to be supported by their existing and recently assigned commercial and technical contacts, and current product portfolios and services will remain available. The integration is designed to ensure a seamless transition with no disruption to ongoing operations or supply commitments.

Ushio Industry & Entertainment will continue to serve customers globally across the professional entertainment, cinema, and industrial lighting sectors, with a focus on product excellence, application expertise, and long-term partnership.

Further information about Ushio Industry & Entertainment and future developments will be shared in the coming months.

Ushio Inc. (Head office: , TSE: 6925)

Established in 1964. The company manufactures and sells lamps, lasers, light emitting diodes, and other light sources in the ultraviolet, visible, and infrared bands of the spectrum along with optical and imaging equipment incorporating these devices. Numerous Ushio products in the industrial process field, which encompasses the manufacturing of semiconductors, flat panel displays, electronic components and other products, and in the visual imaging field, characterized by digital projectors, illumination, and other products, have large market shares. In recent years, Ushio’s operations have expanded to the life science field, most notably medical applications and the environment.