Trinity Hunt Partners Establishes New Economic Consulting and Dispute Advisory Platform With Investment in Berger Consulting Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, is pleased to announce an investment in Berger Consulting Group (“Berger”). The partnership launches Trinity Hunt’s economic consulting and dispute advisory platform, targeting growth in economic damages analysis, forensic accounting, and valuation service lines. This platform will draw on the firm’s extensive experience in the legal services industry and its proven buy-and-build strategy.

Founded in 2013, Berger provides expert economic analysis and damages quantification for law firms engaged in labor and employment disputes, primarily in California. The company serves over 100 law firm clients, delivering best-in-class service through data-driven analysis and specialized expertise. Berger’s three founding partners — Bennett Berger, Sean Berger, and Jarrett Gorlick — will continue in leadership roles at Berger.

"Over the past decade, we’ve established Berger Consulting Group as a trusted provider of comprehensive economic analysis and expert services," said Bennett Berger, Founding Partner at Berger Consulting Group. "Partnering with Trinity Hunt provides us with the resources and experience to accelerate our growth while maintaining the client-first approach at the core of our success."

Gary Buckland, a seasoned executive and industry veteran, has joined the platform as Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as CEO of Lexitas, a litigation support-focused legal services platform, which Trinity Hunt acquired in 2014. At Lexitas, Gary helped scale the company through both inorganic and organic growth initiatives. He led the successful 2019 exit to Apax Partners, continuing on as CEO under Apax’s ownership until early 2025.

“We’re excited to partner with Gary again to build a leading economic consulting and dispute advisory platform,” said John Martin, Principal at Trinity Hunt Partners. “We will lean on our shared experience and alignment on value creation — partnering with exceptional founders, maintaining an unwavering focus on work quality, and fostering the cultures that make these businesses great places to work.”

"Berger provides an exceptional foundation for building a national leader in economic consulting and dispute advisory," said Gary Buckland, platform CEO. "The team’s commitment to its clients and employees has established a market-leading reputation in California. We look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate geographical expansion and enhance capabilities, positioning the platform as a premier provider to law firms across a broad range of practice areas."

Trinity Hunt will support the platform’s growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to expand the platform through partnerships with like-minded companies in the economic damages analysis, forensic accounting, and valuation space. For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com/contact.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt Partners. American Discovery Advisors LLC served as financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Berger. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT BERGER CONSULTING GROUP

Berger Consulting Group is a leading provider of economic consulting and damages analysis services for labor and employment disputes. Founded in 2013, the company provides expert testimony, economic analysis, and damages quantification for law firms in California. Berger has earned its reputation through combining deep economic expertise with exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.bergerconsultinggroup.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked tenth amongst all firms worldwide on HEC-Dow Jones’ most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year periodi. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

i Revealed: The top 20 global small-cap private equity firms; Trinity Hunt Partners was ranked 10th amongst all firms worldwide on the most recent HEC-Dow Jones Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranked firms based on their performance across funds raised over a 10-year period between 2011 and 2020. The list was published on April 1, 2025. In total, performance data was analyzed across 649 PE firms through data sourced from Preqin, a third-party database neither managed by nor affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, as well as data sourced directly to HEC/Dow Jones. Trinity Hunt Partners did not pay any compensation directly or indirectly to participate in, be nominated, or otherwise in connection with this ranking. Neither HEC nor Dow Jones is affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, nor do they invest in any investment vehicle sponsored by Trinity Hunt Partners.