Hytera Announces 450Connect Whitelisting of PNC660 450MHz at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, announced that its mission-critical smart device, the PNC660 450MHz, has been granted whitelist certification by 450Connect during the Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC26), held from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona, Spain. This certification authorizes the device for full commercial deployment across European 450MHz private broadband networks, marking a significant milestone for Hytera in delivering reliable, secure, and robust communication solutions to energy providers and other critical infrastructure sectors.

450Connect is the exclusive licensee and operator of the nationwide 450MHz radio network in Germany and across Europe. Its whitelist program enforces stringent evaluation criteria covering device compatibility, network interoperability, cybersecurity, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), industrial durability, and performance stability. Only fully verified terminals are permitted to access 450MHz mission-critical communication networks, ensuring reliable and secure operations for public safety, utilities, transportation, and government infrastructure. The successful certification of the Hytera PNC660 450MHz confirms that the product meets Europe’s highest standard for professional critical communications. During MWC26, Matthias Groß, the Managing Director of 450Connect GmbH, visited the Hytera stand with his team to celebrate PNC660 450MHz’s whitelist certification together with Hytera team.

In parallel with obtaining the 450Connect whitelist certification, Hytera Europe also announced the signing of a distribution agreement with B.Schmitt mobile GmbH (B.Schmitt) for the PNC660 450MHz. Under this agreement, B.Schmitt is appointed as the exclusive distributor for promoting and selling the newly certified MCX device in Germany.

“It is really exciting to receive these two pieces of good news during MWC26. Obtaining 450Connect whitelist certification and signing the distribution agreement with B.Schmitt at the same time perfectly illustrates the proverb ‘good things come in pairs’, giving us a great start to 2026,” said Sophia Yin, General Manager of Hytera Europe. “We will expedite the promotion of the PNC660 450MHz in Europe and continue investing in R&D for 450MHz-related products, reinforcing our commitment to supporting critical infrastructure operators with reliable, secure, and robust communication solutions.”

Designed for mission-critical environments, the Hytera PNC660 450MHz is a 5G-enabled smart broadband radio compliant with 3GPP Release 15 standards. It fully supports mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT), mission-critical video (MCVideo), and mission-critical data (MCData) services, along with high-priority QCI 65/66/67/69/70 scheduling capabilities. These features enable ultra-low latency, high reliability, and wide-area coverage, making the device ideal for emergency response, field command, and on-site operations.

Equipped with an independent CC EAL5+ security chip, the PNC660 450MHz establishes a five-layer security framework covering hardware, authentication, kernel, system framework, and application layers. Combined with national cryptography (secondary level) encryption, tamper-proof protection, and data isolation, the device ensures end-to-end security for voice, video, location, and service data transmission, addressing the stringent cybersecurity requirements of sensitive industries.

