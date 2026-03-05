Webull Partners with Solidus Labs to Power Next-Generation Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, and Solidus Labs, the gold standard for crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring, today announced a partnership to power Webull’s digital asset trade surveillance in the United States and Canada. Expansion is planned in markets where Webull offers digital asset trading.

As Webull continues its rapid expansion serving more than 26 million registered users globally, the partnership ensures its dedicated digital asset ecosystem is protected by the industry’s most advanced detection technology. Known for bringing institutional-grade technical sophistication to the retail trading market, Webull will leverage Solidus Labs’ HALO platform to provide the level of rigorous oversight expected by its high-fidelity, high-volume trading base.

"Protecting our users and meeting the highest compliance standards are core priorities for Webull Pay as we scale our offering across North America and beyond," said Damarizz Medina, Chief Compliance Officer at Webull Pay, Webull’s digital asset service provider in the U.S. "Solidus Labs emerged as the ideal partner for us due to their expertise in trade surveillance and deep understanding of the digital asset landscape. Their on- and off-chain detection technology, coupled with a retail-first compliance hub, ensures our community can invest with confidence."

Built from the ground up to ensure robust coverage of modern financial markets, Solidus HALO introduces a paradigm shift in surveillance detection. Webull will utilize HALO’s multidimensional data approach—layering user behavior, social sentiment, and OSINT data on top of traditional trade and order flow. By correlating these inputs across both on-chain and off-chain data, HALO provides Webull with institutional-grade market integrity at machine-speed precision.

"Webull is a titan of the retail brokerage space, and their commitment to safe, regulated growth is a blueprint for the industry," said Asaf Meir, Founder and CEO of Solidus Labs. "A charging bull requires not just power, but a clear field of vision. We are proud to provide the compliance intelligence layer that serves as that vision, safeguarding Webull Pay's ecosystem and ensuring that innovation and integrity go hand-in-hand as they redefine the retail investing experience globally."

The partnership marks a significant milestone as more traditional finance (TradFi) firms expand into the digital asset space, highlighting the growing trust in Solidus Labs’ capabilities to secure the financial markets of tomorrow.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, digital assets, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Webull Financial LLC is also a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC; registration does not imply a level of skill or training. Access to digital assets is provided by Webull Pay LLC. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and other advisors you deem appropriate before making any investment. Event contract trading is highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Digital asset prices are subject to extreme and rapid volatility. Digital assets are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for Wall Street, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for Agentic-Based Compliance in trade surveillance and risk monitoring. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges institutional rigor, crypto-native innovation, and cybersecurity principles to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight—across any product, venue, or asset class. Learn more at www.soliduslabs.com.