Autonomize AI Partners with ServiceNow to Build AI-Driven Healthcare Solutions for Payers

Autonomize AI today announced a partnership with ServiceNow focused on co-building and bringing to market AI-driven solutions for payers.

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared goal: helping payers modernize some of healthcare’s most complex operational workflows while delivering better, faster outcomes for the members they serve. By combining Autonomize AI’s deep, healthcare-specific AI capabilities with the ServiceNow AI Platform and expertise in industry solutions such as Payer Operations, the companies aim to help payer organizations move beyond pilots and proofs of concept to deliver real, production-ready transformation at scale.

The partnership will explore several priority areas where health plans continue to face persistent operational challenges, including:

Claims processing: Streamlining workflows to lower costs and maximize value and return. Fraud, waste, and abuse: Applying AI to identify patterns earlier, strengthen oversight, and enable more proactive, effective intervention. Care management: Equipping care teams with intelligent tools to help close care gaps, enhance member engagement, and improve quality outcomes. Utilization management: Supporting faster, more informed decision-making in an increasingly complex and highly regulated environment.

“Health plans are looking for partners who understand the complexity of healthcare and can deliver real results—not just technology demos,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO of Autonomize AI. “This partnership brings together Autonomize AI’s deep AI capabilities built natively for healthcare with the ServiceNow AI Platform to help healthcare payer organizations orchestrate autonomous workflows and maximize on cost and experience.”

“We believe strong partnerships across our ecosystem are essential to solving the complex challenges facing healthcare and other industries today,” said Milind Shah, Head of Payer at ServiceNow. “By combining AI-enabled workflows with the innovation of organizations like Autonomize AI, we’re accelerating the value we deliver to our customers and helping drive meaningful impact across the industry.”

As part of the partnership, Autonomize AI's healthcare AI Agents and workflows will be orchestrated through the ServiceNow AI Control Tower, bringing domain-specific intelligence directly into the enterprise platform to help health plans modernize operations with AI.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI uses specialized AI Agents to simplify some of healthcare’s most complex and manual processes, transforming them into streamlined, AI-native operations. Our solutions reduce administrative bottlenecks across utilization management, care management, claims, and payments—blending automation with human expertise to deliver faster decisions, lower costs, and better experiences. Autonomize works with healthcare providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and digital health companies—including 3 of the 5 largest healthcare enterprises in the U.S. We are backed by top-tier venture capital, including Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, and TAU Ventures.

