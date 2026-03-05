Pilot Selects NCR Voyix to Modernize Point of Sale Across Its Industry-Leading Travel Center Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a platform‑powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, and Pilot, North America’s largest travel center operator, today announced a five‑year exclusive platform agreement. Under the expanded partnership, Pilot will deploy Voyix point-of-sale for convenience fuel retail—including both retail and commercial fuel solutions—along with a suite of additional platform capabilities.

The agreement represents a significant expansion of the relationship between the two companies and marks a pivotal moment for the Voyix Commerce Platform as it accelerates adoption across the convenience and fuel retail sector. Pilot aims to be the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. NCR Voyix’s underlying technology will help Pilot better serve its more than 1.2 million guests a day. The AI‑enabled transformation of this technology into a modern microservices architecture, along with Voyix’s global experience in mission‑critical retail operations, will help accelerate Pilot’s guest-obsessed approach to creating exceptional experiences at its travel centers nationwide.

Creating a seamless, standardized platform is a foundation for core store operations, enabling consistent software delivery across locations, greater operational resilience and the ability to activate new capabilities. As needs evolve, Pilot can introduce improvements faster, strengthen edge security and reduce operational friction for team members.

“At a time when technology is moving at an unparalleled pace, we are excited to be leveraging this innovative platform to transform our point-of-sale operating environment for the future, while simplifying and modernizing our tech stack,” said Andy Lupo, chief technology officer at Pilot. “For a network of our size, the job is to keep stores running smoothly while making meaningful improvements fast, and NCR Voyix provides another way for us to serve our guests better every day by reimagining the store experience and innovating for the future.”

“Pilot operates across North America as a recognized leader in the convenience fuel retail market,” said Nick East, chief product officer at NCR Voyix. “Leveraging AI, we have been able to bring our extensive library of proven convenience fuel retail technology to a modern microservices architecture with game‑changing results. We’re proud to continue to support Pilot as they transform their point-of-sale system and fuel technology and accelerate new possibilities for their business and their guests.”

As part of the engagement, Pilot will deploy Voyix POS and Fuel on the Voyix Commerce Platform. This will unlock greater flexibility, resilience, security and observability across the estate, and a streamlined path for continuous improvement in both store performance and the guest experience.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot”) is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America's third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit PilotCompany.com.