Chase and Hudl Team Up to Empower Student-Athletes and Families with Financial Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase and Hudl today announced a new partnership to help student-athletes and their families build the financial confidence and skills they need to thrive, both on and off the field. As the Official Financial Education Partner of Hudl, Chase is expanding its commitment to youth sports and deepening its investment in local communities across the country.

High school sports are the heartbeat of hometowns—bringing families together, building pride, and creating trusted relationships that help important lessons take root. Research links sports participation to higher self-esteem, stronger academic engagement, and better long-term outcomes; nearly 94% of women in the C-suite played sports, underscoring its lifelong impact.

Through this partnership, Chase and Hudl aim to give student-athletes the tools to compete on the field while managing the daily challenges in their financial lives, such as budgeting, saving, and investing for the future.

“Our goal is simple: prepare student-athletes to win in life and in sports,” said Ryan MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer of Chase Consumer Bank at JPMorganChase. “By combining athletic development with practical financial education, we’re helping young people translate the lessons of sports into lifelong financial confidence and lasting security for themselves and their families.”

At the heart of the collaboration is Chase Money Skills®, a comprehensive, interactive financial education program for all ages—with dedicated resources for student-athletes and their families that connect money lessons to the teamwork, discipline, and goal-setting learned on the field. Offered through Hudl and Chase’s platforms and channels, the program helps athletes and families have real conversations about personal finances and good money habits, offering practical tips and actionable insights they can apply every day.

Hudl’s national reach, alongside deep local connections, will extend these resources into hometown programs through co-branded content, in-person experiences, and a new community impact grant program to strengthen school sports and expand opportunities at the grassroots level.

“Athletics help shape character, teamwork, and discipline, but financial education helps shape futures,” said Adam Gouttierre, Vice President of Media at Hudl. “Through our partnership with Chase, we’re extending our impact beyond competition by providing schools and families with both direct investment and the financial tools athletes need to succeed long after their playing days end.”

As the leading U.S. high school sports platform, Hudl connects millions of student-athletes, families, and fans every year. In these hometown communities, high school sports unite—70% prefer local games, 80% back brands that invest locally, and 95% feel personally connected—making Hudl a powerful channel for Chase to deliver financial education.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.4 trillion and $362 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2025. Chase serves more than 86 million consumers and 7.4 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Hudl

Hudl empowers more than 300K teams globally to reach their potential, working with coaches, athletes and administrators at every level of sport. We equip teams with tools and insights to elevate performance, streamline operations, drive recruitment and deepen fan engagement. Our smart cameras capture every second of practices and games, powering the industry's ecosystem of film review, recruiting, scouting and more. Our trusted software layers data and analytics onto video to help athletes and teams reach their potential. And our platform helps every team create a stronger connection to their fans through livestreaming, athlete highlights, tickets and updates on all the information fans care about. Learn more at Hudl.com.