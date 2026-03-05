Dealpath Expands Industry's Largest Private Exchange for Institutional Real Estate Listings

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealpath, the AI-powered operating system for real estate investing, today announced a strategic partnership with global commercial real estate services leader Cushman & Wakefield to accelerate investment and loan sales opportunities with prospective buyers through Dealpath Connect, the only platform to deliver real-time, tailored listings from leading global brokerages directly into the pipeline of institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield is now the third major global brokerage alongside JLL and CBRE to onboard onto the Dealpath Connect platform in the past 12 months. Collectively, these firms represent 65% of institutional market share, giving clients on Dealpath Connect instant access to a wide swath of listings filterable by clients’ buying needs and preferences.

Dealpath’s partnership with Cushman & Wakefield reflects a broader industry shift toward direct, data-driven deal distribution and AI-fueled analysis. Firms using Connect already manage investment pipelines and execute deal closing workflows on Dealpath and can now significantly scale sourcing and screening by leveraging AI-powered insights about properties, markets, and tenants alongside AI-recommended comps. This actionable intelligence can help firms make better-informed decisions about whether to add a deal to their pipeline and kickstart underwriting, add it as a comparable to inform future decisions, or leverage it for market tracking purposes.

Unlike traditional distribution channels like email, Dealpath Connect injects listings directly into institutional investors’ internal deal pipelines. As a result, buy-side teams engage with nearly 60% of listings distributed through the platform – a materially higher engagement rate than email-based marketing. To date, nearly 19,000 listings have been distributed through Dealpath Connect, representing more than $930 billion in aggregate transaction value for buy-side clients.

This private institutional CRE listings exchange, launched in November 2024, enables brokerages to distribute both on and off-market listings to a vast network of relevant buyers, creating targeted exposure to relevant investment opportunities that might otherwise miss qualified buyers.

“The ability to distribute opportunities at scale – quickly, intelligently, and to the right buyers – is becoming a competitive advantage for leading brokerages,” said Mike Sroka, CEO and Co-Founder of Dealpath. “Through our set of AI-powered tools, including AI Deal Screening, integrated directly into Dealpath Connect, institutional buyers and sellers will both see an increase in speed and accuracy.”

“Dealpath Connect ensures our investment team doesn’t miss opportunities,” said Dipesh Shah, CTO at Stockbridge, a buy-side Dealpath Connect user. “Relevant deals, including off-market listings, flow directly into our pipeline, where we can begin underwriting and execution immediately. The speed and coverage we’ve gained are a real competitive edge. We see this as the new standard of digital dealmaking, and as more brokers join, that advantage only grows.”

Dealpath recently launched AI Studio, a robust suite of AI-powered tools to accelerate AI innovation across the real estate investment lifecycle. These tools are integrated directly into the Dealpath Connect platform, allowing users to act on deals faster and with more precision. Notably, its AI Deal Screening tool allows users to generate instant market, tenant, and property insights, reducing screening time for each investment opportunity from hours to minutes and arming investment professionals with relevant information about deals sourced through Dealpath Connect.

Dealpath announced the launch of Dealpath Connect alongside JLL in November 2024. CBRE joined as the second major brokerage on Connect in February 2025, followed by multiple regional brokerages, including The Boulder Group, The Mansour Group – the #1 Group for Marcus & Millichap – and Bob Knakal Real Estate.

Dealpath is the world’s largest and most trusted AI-powered operating system for real estate investing. To date, the platform has powered more than $10 trillion in transactions, partnering with hundreds of firms, including leading global institutions such as Blackstone, Nuveen, LaSalle, CBRE IM, MetLife, Newmark, Oxford Properties, New York Life, UBS, Manulife, DWS, and Principal. By bringing together the only private exchange for institutional real estate listings, investment data, and intelligent execution workflows into a single platform, Dealpath enables firms to capture more opportunities, make faster decisions, execute efficiently, and deliver superior returns.

