Infleqtion Expands Partnerships With U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion, a global leader in quantum sensing and quantum computing powered by neutral-atom technology, announced an expansion of its work with several U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories. Under the agreements, Infleqtion is continuing its longstanding collaborations with Sandia National Laboratories and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, while also launching a new partnership with Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

The partnerships are centered on Superstaq, Infleqtion’s quantum software platform that helps researchers run quantum programs more efficiently on real machines. Superstaq manages how quantum instructions are prepared and executed on different systems, allowing national laboratory teams to spend more time on scientific discovery and less time adapting software to each piece of hardware.

“Researchers at the national laboratories are working at the front edge of what is possible in quantum computing,” said Pranav Gokhale, chief technology officer at Infleqtion. “These continued and expanded partnerships reflect the trust they place in Superstaq as one of the few quantum software platforms that works across different quantum computing technologies, helping researchers unlock meaningful performance improvements as they move from experiments toward real applications.”

Infleqtion has supported Sandia’s Quantum Scientific Computing Open User Testbed (QSCOUT) and Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Quantum Testbed since 2021, providing capabilities tailored to each system’s hardware. The renewed collaborations include software licensing and close technical engagement to incorporate improvements that help systems operate more reliably as the testbeds grow in size and complexity.

“As part of ongoing work on the Advanced Quantum Testbed, Superstaq has provided software tools used to support quantum research and development,” said Chris Spitzer, Quantum Research Program Manager at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “Continuing the collaboration supports researcher access to software tools needed for experiments on evolving quantum hardware.”

“Superstaq has been an important part of the QSCOUT testbed since its early days,” said Susan Clark, QSCOUT Principal Investigator, Sandia National Laboratories. “Continuing this collaboration supports our mission to provide researchers with reliable tools that enable experimentation, comparison, and advancement across emerging quantum computing approaches.”

The new partnership with Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory extends Superstaq support to the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS), following its recent renewal as one of the Department of Energy’s National Quantum Information Science Research Centers. Through this collaboration, Infleqtion will work with Fermilab researchers to help prepare and run quantum programs in ways that best support SQMS’s research goals.

“Through this collaboration with Infleqtion, SQMS is exploring pathways to pair advanced hardware with a flexible software platform,” said Dr. Silvia Zorzetti, Principal Engineer, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. “The Superstaq platform supports​ the collaborative work underway at SQMS and helps our teams focus on translating foundational research into meaningful progress for the broader quantum ecosystem.”

Across all three laboratories, Superstaq spans multiple types of quantum computing hardware, helping researchers prepare and run experiments more efficiently on real systems. These collaborations reflect Infleqtion’s broader strategy to deliver scalable quantum software that supports government, academic, and commercial users as quantum systems grow larger and more capable.

Beyond these collaborations, Infleqtion’s work across the Department of Energy laboratory system also includes ongoing efforts with Argonne National Laboratory and the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR), including a recently awarded ARPA-E initiative to advance quantum-powered energy grid optimization. Together, these partnerships underscore Infleqtion’s broad commitment to supporting DOE national labs with scalable quantum software and technologies that accelerate both foundational research and real-world impact.

