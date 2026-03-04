Wiss Becomes Certified Netgain Implementation Partner, Expands Native NetSuite Automation Capabilities

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiss, a full-service accounting and business advisory firm leveraging AI and data analytics to deliver advanced financial solutions, today announced its designation as a Certified Netgain Implementation Partner. As one of the few firms equipped to deploy Netgain’s native NetSuite add-ons, Wiss is actively deploying Netgain’s native solutions within client NetSuite environments, enabling organizations to modernize finance operations through automation embedded directly in their ERP systems.

For businesses operating on NetSuite, Netgain develops native add-on solutions that enhance Oracle NetSuite’s functionality across critical accounting workflows, including fixed asset management, cash reconciliation, lease accounting, intercompany transactions, and month-end close automation. Unlike external bolt-on systems, Netgain’s tools operate natively within NetSuite, enabling accounting teams to reduce manual processing, automate complex processes without relying on spreadsheets or disconnected workarounds, increase financial accuracy, accelerate month-end close cycles, and embed compliance controls.

As a Certified Implementation Partner, Wiss has completed Netgain’s partner training courses and is authorized to deploy these solutions directly within clients’ NetSuite environments, ensuring seamless integration, faster adoption, and scalable long-term performance.

“Businesses are moving away from manual processes and toward embedded automation, and they want to move faster, reduce manual work, and build scalable accounting infrastructure that supports long-term growth,” said Paul Ursich, Partner at Wiss. “Our partnership with Netgain reflects our commitment to delivering practical, implementation-ready solutions that modernize finance operations,” he added.

Several of Wiss’s clients already see a tangible impact. For example, RAS Logistics sought better control and visibility over its fixed assets; however, the company was relying heavily on Excel-based tracking, creating version control challenges and limiting real-time reporting. Wiss partnered with Netgain to implement NetAsset directly within the client’s NetSuite system. The results were immediate: real-time asset visibility, improved reporting accuracy, elimination of spreadsheet dependency, and stronger audit readiness.

"Wiss stood out to us because they bring both the technical depth to implement our solutions and the advisory relationship with clients to drive real adoption," said Casey Stewart, VP of Partnerships at Netgain. "Accounting teams don't need more software; they need the right software deployed the right way. Wiss delivers exactly that, and we're proud to have them as a Certified Implementation Partner."

Wiss, entering 2026 with strong business momentum, fueled by a strategic decision to operate like a venture capital (VC) startup and embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics into its core services, has successfully partnered up with other key technology partners such as Rillet, Tabs, and BasisAI to offer clients modern, efficient, and insight-rich financial operations that support growth, fundraising readiness, reporting transparency, and strategic decision-making.

About Wiss

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, and with offices in New York City and Florida, Wiss is clearing the path for a new era of accounting. We bring technical experts powered with AI to meet the needs of today’s data-centric, growth-minded customer. Wiss is an accounting business that goes beyond the numbers, offering our dynamic clients a full spectrum of accounting and advisory services. Every Wiss client is engaged with a tailored team of specialists who advise on specific needs at their stage of growth. Wiss taps into the full potential of what an accounting business should be - modernizing the experience for clients, teams, and the industry at large. To learn more about Wiss, visit https://wiss.com/about-us/.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. With trusted expertise, Netgain helps businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights. For more information, visit https://www.netgain.tech/.