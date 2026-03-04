Peridio and SolidRun Partner to Bring Production-Ready Physical AI from Prototype to Deployed Fleet

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peridio, creator of Avocado OS, the operating system for Physical AI, and SolidRun, a leading provider of high-performance embedded computing platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated, production-ready platform for Physical AI applications. The collaboration brings Peridio's Avocado OS to SolidRun's RZ/V2N SoM as well as HummingBoard AIoT and SolidSense AIoT — the company's core deployment ready evaluation and development platforms built on RZ/V2N silicon — giving hardware teams a complete foundation to evaluate, develop, and deploy intelligent products without building production infrastructure from scratch.

From Evaluation to Production in Weeks

Physical AI is moving fast. Intelligent systems are showing up on factory floors, in conservation zones, across agricultural operations, and along remote perimeters. Teams building these products need a platform they can evaluate quickly and take to production confidently. SolidRun's HummingBoard AIoT is that starting point — a compact, industrial-grade SBC powered by the Renesas RZ/V2N SoC with up to 15 Sparse TOPS of neural processing, a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU, 4K video encoding/decoding, and pre-tuned support for camera modules. With optional LTE connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet with optional PoE, industrial interfaces, and an operating temperature range of -40° to 85°C, it's built for real-world development and deployment from day one.

With Avocado OS pre-integrated on the HummingBoard AIoT, the full stack is validated together out of the box. Teams can go from unboxing to production deployment in weeks instead of months — no separate BSP integration, no custom OTA infrastructure to build, no security toolchain to assemble. The hardware and software work together so customers can focus entirely on their application.

"The HummingBoard AIoT is our core platform for teams building Physical AI products. It's where customers start — evaluate the hardware, build their application, prove it works and deploy," said Alexander Schwartz, Head of Product at SolidRun. "With Avocado OS integrated from the start, that evaluation turns into a production deployment without skipping a beat. That's what makes this partnership powerful."

Premium Hardware, Production Software, One Platform

The SolidRun RZ/V2N SoM at the heart of the HummingBoard AIoT and the SolidSense AIoT — real compute building block for running sophisticated vision models entirely on-device. The platform supports standard ML frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX, and comes with a comprehensive vision library and dataflow compiler. With its compact 47mm × 30mm form factor it's designed to fit into virtually any design.

Avocado OS brings a production-grade Linux distribution with a validated BSP for the RZ/V2N SoM and all the platforms supported like the HummingBoard AIoT and the SolidSense AIoT, atomic OTA updates with automatic rollback, secure boot, and fleet-wide CVE tracking. Peridio Core adds centralized fleet management, remote diagnostics, and secure tunnel access — critical when your fleet is distributed across remote sites with limited connectivity.

"What SolidRun built with the RZ/V2N SoM ecosystem is exactly what Physical AI needs — serious yet low power compute, serious connectivity, built for the real world," said Bill Brock, CEO of Peridio. "Avocado OS means teams can take that hardware to production without building the infrastructure themselves. Evaluate, build, deploy."

Built for Teams Deploying Physical AI

Smart cameras and computer vision: Run on-device inference with up to 15 Sparse / 4 Dense TOPS of AI acceleration and native framework support, managed and updated over the air

Industrial automation and inspection: Industrial-grade temperature range, RS232, and PoE support for integration into existing factory and infrastructure environments

Agriculture and environmental monitoring: Compact, ruggedized form factor with optional LTE cellular connectivity and flexible power options supports deployments in remote and off-grid locations

Scalable device fleets: Enterprise fleet management with centralized policy enforcement, remote diagnostics, and secure access across thousands of deployed devices

Looking Ahead

The Avocado OS BSP for the SolidRun RZ/V2N SoM is targeted for production release in Q2 2026 supporting the HummingBoard AIoT, with integration and validation underway now. Support will extend to SolidRun's SolidSense AIoT — a ruggedized, battery-powered vision platform with IP64 protection, an integrated 8.4MP Sony IMX678 camera with IR illumination, and solar charging — purpose-built for autonomous deployments in the harshest environments. The HummingBoard AIoT targeting industrial automation and robotics; SolidSense AIoT - situational awareness vision AI application.

Both companies plan to deepen the partnership across SolidRun's broader hardware portfolio as customer demand grows.

"SolidRun builds hardware for the places where AI matters most," said Brock. "We're here to make sure it ships."

