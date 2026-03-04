Komodo Health and ZERO Prostate Cancer Announce Partnership to Close Gaps in Prostate Cancer Screening and Care

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health, the leader in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO), the nation’s leading prostate cancer advocacy and support organization. Through the partnership, ZERO will leverage Komodo’s healthcare-native AI platform and real-world patient journey insights to support its “Blitz the Barriers” initiative.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men. In 2026 alone, an estimated 333,830 new cases and 36,320 deaths are expected in the U.S. After years of decline, prostate cancer incidence has risen in recent years as screening patterns have shifted. At the same time, the long-standing decline in the death rate has slowed — trends that underscore the urgent need for improved screening and care.1

ZERO’s Blitz the Barriers initiative aims to eliminate racial and economic disparities in prostate cancer care and close the survival gap. The program implements community-based, culturally tailored outreach and patient navigation to overcome systemic barriers and deep-rooted mistrust of the healthcare system. Focusing on Black men, veterans, and underserved rural communities, the campaign increases access to prostate cancer screenings through education and direct support, addressing the critical disparities that impact survival outcomes in these populations.

Following its successful launch in Atlanta as the first pilot city in 2025, Blitz the Barriers is expanding to additional communities with significant prostate cancer health disparities, including Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Detroit, and Houston. With the support of Novartis and other partners, the initiative aims to expand resources in these communities and save 100,000 lives by 2035.

“Prostate cancer outcomes are deeply influenced by where patients live, whether they can access timely screening, and how quickly they receive follow-up care," said Courtney Bugler, CEO, ZERO Prostate Cancer. "By partnering with Komodo, we can rapidly identify where screening gaps exist and where patients are falling through the cracks, allowing us to deploy ZERO’s resources more strategically and break down barriers to care that have cost too many lives.”

Through this partnership, Komodo’s AI platform will give ZERO unprecedented and regulatory-compliant visibility into the journeys of prostate cancer patients and individuals receiving prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings and subsequent diagnostic and biomarker testing. Powered by its Healthcare Map®, the industry’s most comprehensive view of over 330 million de-identified patient journeys, Komodo’s AI platform delivers actionable insights in minutes, helping ZERO identify screening gaps, breakdowns in care pathways, and populations facing the greatest barriers to access. These critical insights will also strengthen ZERO’s efforts to inform policy advocacy, community investment, and public health initiatives.

“Patient advocacy organizations are on the front lines of improving health outcomes, and they need AI-powered intelligence built for decision-making in complex regulated settings,” said Miles Ennis, Chief Operating Officer, Komodo Health. “By partnering with ZERO, we’re applying our purpose-built AI and deep oncology expertise to translate insight into action so that patients with prostate cancer receive earlier, more equitable, and more effective care.”

By turning data into a clear roadmap for action, the partnership demonstrates how purpose-built healthcare AI is driving equitable outcomes for patients and communities nationwide.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is on a mission to reduce the global burden of disease by building foundational AI for how Life Sciences and healthcare organizations discover, develop, and deliver life-saving therapies. The company's healthcare-native AI platform Marmot, powered by its Healthcare Map®, eliminates slow, fragmented analyses to accelerate critical healthcare decisions across the product life cycle — from trial design to launch strategy to post-market evidence generation. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, education, awareness, and support. Formerly known as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition, ZERO was founded in 1996 to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For over 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation’s #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival — by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care — brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer.org.