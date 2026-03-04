Xsolla Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance Game Development and Digital Innovation in Azerbaijan

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and Azercell to support the continued development of Azerbaijan’s game development and digital innovation ecosystem.

As interactive entertainment continues to expand globally, regional development hubs are becoming critical drivers of creative production, technical innovation, and intellectual property creation. Xsolla’s presence in the Azerbaijan market ensures the company continues to create access in emerging markets. This initiative is designed to strengthen local infrastructure, accelerate commercialization pathways, and expand professional opportunities within the gaming sector over the next five years. Focused on building sustainable industry capacity through structured R&D programs, the collaboration provides commercialization support, workforce expansion, and engagement with international ecosystems.

“Building strong regional networks requires long-term commitment, structured execution, and access to global commerce expertise,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “Through this long-term collaboration, we are helping create sustainable pathways for local talent and studios to develop original IP, scale production capabilities, and participate more actively in the global interactive entertainment market.”

By combining Xsolla’s global video game commerce expertise with regional digital innovation leadership and telecommunications infrastructure support, the collaboration aims to strengthen Azerbaijan’s position within the international gaming landscape while creating long-term economic and professional opportunities.

Key highlights of the initiative include:

R&D Hub Development: Establishment of a dedicated innovation hub supporting video game research, prototype development, and scalable production workflows aligned with international standards

Establishment of a dedicated innovation hub supporting video game research, prototype development, and scalable production workflows aligned with international standards Talent Growth & Workforce Expansion: Recruitment, onboarding, and training of game developers, engineers, artists, and technical specialists to increase regional production capacity

Recruitment, onboarding, and training of game developers, engineers, artists, and technical specialists to increase regional production capacity Game Prototype & MVP Production: Structured development programs supporting the creation of multiple minimum viable products (MVPs) designed for validation, publishing readiness, and global distribution

Structured development programs supporting the creation of multiple minimum viable products (MVPs) designed for validation, publishing readiness, and global distribution Education & Industry Programs: Workshops, bootcamps, certification programs, and collaboration with academic and corporate partners to elevate technical and creative expertise

Workshops, bootcamps, certification programs, and collaboration with academic and corporate partners to elevate technical and creative expertise Intellectual Property & Commercialization Support: Guidance for original IP creation, validation processes, and strategic go-to-market planning to connect local studios with international audiences

Guidance for original IP creation, validation processes, and strategic go-to-market planning to connect local studios with international audiences Ecosystem & Community Engagement: Industry events support, partnership initiatives, and international conference participation to encourage collaboration and cross-border knowledge exchange

The initiative includes phased implementation milestones tied to workforce development, prototype delivery, ecosystem engagement, and commercialization readiness. Governance and reporting structures are designed to ensure alignment, transparency, and measurable progress across participating organizations.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

About IDDA

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), established under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in 2021, serves to contribute to the field of digital transformation and strengthen the innovation ecosystem of the country. Among its priority directions are organizing digital government and digital society, developing and promoting digital public services, supporting local and foreign ICT businesses by enabling the environment for their accommodation and growth, and supporting human capital development in the field of ICT.

More information can be found at https://www.idda.az/