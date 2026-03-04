Trio-Tech International Secures Production Burn-In Order from a Leading Integrated Device Manufacturer, Strengthening its Automotive Semiconductor Market Presence

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT), a comprehensive provider of semiconductor back-end solutions and a global value-added supplier of electronic equipment, today announced that it secured an initial production order valued at approximately $2.5 million as part of an ongoing program engagement to provide advanced burn-in services for a leading automotive integrated device manufacturer (“IDM”). The IDM supplies critical semiconductor components to market-leading global automotive manufacturers.

The order marks Trio-Tech’s expansion into the automotive semiconductor reliability market and reinforces the Company’s growing role in supporting high-volume, safety-critical semiconductor production programs. Automotive-grade semiconductors require adherence to some of the industry’s most rigorous qualification, traceability, and reliability standards, and this engagement validates Trio-Tech’s technical capabilities, operational discipline, and readiness to meet those demanding requirements.

Under the agreement, Trio-Tech will provide burn-in services using its proprietary burn-in systems, engineered for high-reliability automotive applications. The program will ramp up in phases throughout calendar year 2026.

To support the engagement, the Company is making targeted investments to expand capacity, enhance workforce training, and strengthen process controls to ensure consistent performance and full compliance with automotive reliability standards. As production volumes scale, the program is expected to contribute incrementally to consolidated revenue and position Trio-Tech for follow-on opportunities within the customer’s broader automotive semiconductor portfolio.

S.W. Yong, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Securing this automotive reliability win is a strategic milestone for Trio-Tech. Following our recent AI-related customer win, which contributed to our 69% year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of our fiscal year, this engagement further demonstrates the strength of our technical capabilities and our ability to execute in high-growth, highly regulated markets. Automotive semiconductor reliability is a long-cycle, high-barrier segment, and we believe this program positions us to capture additional opportunities as advanced vehicle architecture continues to drive semiconductor content growth.”

Semiconductor content per vehicle continues to rise rapidly as global automakers accelerate software-defined vehicle programs, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous technologies. These trends are increasing demand for high-reliability testing and burn-in services to ensure long-term performance and safety in mission-critical automotive applications.

With this win, Trio-Tech expands its presence in advanced semiconductor applications, diversifies its customer base to include automotive-grade production programs, and strengthens its positioning to pursue additional reliability-focused engagements with leading semiconductor manufacturers serving regulated end markets.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) is a California-based company operating in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Founded in 1958, Trio-Tech is a leading provider of semiconductor testing services, manufacturing solutions, and value-added distribution services. The Company’s diversified business segments include Semiconductor Back-End Solutions and Industrial Electronics.

For more information, visit www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com. Follow Trio-Tech on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; the divestiture of one or more business segments in response to, among other factors, changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; trade tension between U.S. and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this release are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.