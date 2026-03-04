eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Help Rural Pediatricians Reclaim More Than Two Hours Each Day

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Kidzcare Pediatrics, located in a rural community in Tennessee, is reclaiming over two hours daily by using Sunoh.ai, the leading AI medical scribe fully integrated with the eClinicalWorks EHR. The solution streamlines clinical documentation and coding while fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, helping providers reduce administrative burden, limit after-hours work, and focus more fully on delivering high-quality pediatric care. By improving documentation accuracy and efficiency, Sunoh.ai also supports billing performance and long-term practice sustainability.

“Sunoh.ai’s deep integration within eClinicalWorks EHR helps our providers save at least two hours daily as it fits perfectly into our workflows,” said Ryne Meredith, Practice Administrator at Kidzcare Pediatrics. “Sunoh.ai pulls key information directly from the conversation, even when multiple speakers are in the room, ensuring documentation is complete and accurate. It’s helped us use time more efficiently by suggesting billing codes, reducing provider risk of burnout, and making a real difference for our behavioral health therapists. In many cases, providers have gained back an entire day they used to spend working on documentation over weekends.”

Meredith continues, “For pediatric care, it is critical to delegate more time to provide face-to-face interaction with patients. Comprehensive and accurate documentation makes it easier for Dr. Saji to review notes from other pediatricians. The coding assistance further enhances billing efficiency.”

The new Sunoh.ai enhancements allow providers to successfully capture multi-party conversations, meaning it handles overlapping dialogues, like those between pediatric patients, their caregivers and the provider by differentiating speakers and creating structured summary notes. It assists with generating CPT and ICD codes based on conversation content, enhancing order entry with multi-order capability at a click. The sequential interaction documentation, integrates separate recordings from nurse and doctor visits into one summarized note, thereby facilitating seamless documentation. And most importantly, Sunoh.ai fusion integrates ambient listening documentation into EHR without additional clicks, offering an immersive user experience.

“Pediatric care is built on meaningful, face-to-face interactions with children and their families, and technology should support, not distract from care,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “By deeply integrating Sunoh.ai within the eClinicalWorks EHR, we’re helping rural pediatric practices capture more accurate clinical information, reduce documentation burden, and eliminate unnecessary after-hours work.”

About Kidzcare Pediatrics

Founded in 2002, Kidzcare Pediatrics is a Tennessee-based rural community specialty practice. Their mission is to provide comprehensive, quality health care for all children and adolescents, while promoting education about normal physical, emotional, and social development, so the rural community of Athens can raise healthy and happy children. For more information, visit https://kidzcarepeds.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent app or integrated with an EHR, designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. Sunoh.ai is trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.