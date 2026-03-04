Empathy Named a Workday Wellness Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empathy, the technology company transforming how the world plans for and navigates life’s hardest moments, today announced it has been named a Workday Wellness partner. Empathy Loss Support™, an innovative blend of advanced technology and human-first support for bereavement, and Empathy LifeVault™, a digital legacy planning and organization tool, will integrate with Workday Wellness, empowering employers with AI-driven recommendations to improve benefit offerings and streamline their benefits administration.

Workday Wellness is an AI-powered solution that revolutionizes employee benefits experiences by offering a real-time view into the benefits and wellness offerings employees use and value most. This partnership will deliver greater administrative efficiency for employers and provide actionable insights that maximize engagement with both employers and employees. Employers will gain powerful tools to measure effectiveness of their benefit offerings and dynamically adapt those benefits to better meet their employees' needs.

Empathy’s platform provides personalized emotional, practical, and administrative assistance through major life moments, like the loss of a loved one with Empathy Loss Support™, and intuitive legacy planning with Empathy LifeVault™, which allows users to create, store, and share plans and vital documents such as wills, accounts, and final wishes. The urgency for more responsive, life-event-centered benefits is reinforced by findings from Empathy’s recent 2026 Workplace Benefits Report, which revealed bereavement as the clearest opportunity to boost utilization, engagement, and real impact from life-event benefits. The report found that 84% of employers plan to expand and invest in bereavement support this year, while 95% of employees say bereavement-related benefits are valuable to them at work.

"Being able to support employees at the moment they need it the most is paramount and what today’s employees expect from their company’s wellness offerings," said Yonatan Bergman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Empathy. "As a Workday Wellness partner, we will directly tackle this challenge by making it easier for employers to offer comprehensive bereavement and legacy benefits, and for employees to engage with these programs more effectively.”

To learn more about Empathy Loss Support, Empathy LifeVault, and the company’s integration with Workday Wellness, visit empathy.com

ABOUT EMPATHY

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming the way people plan for and navigate life’s toughest moments. Serving tens of millions of policyholders across North America and the UK, Empathy partners with eight of the top ten U.S. life insurance carriers and handles one in five life insurance claims in the U.S. beyond the payout. Empathy also partners with hundreds of leading financial institutions and innovative employers. With $162 million in funding from top-tier venture firms including Index Ventures, General Catalyst, and Adams Street Partners, Empathy combines technological innovation with human care to provide unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, leaves of absence, and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, Fast Company and others, Empathy is redefining standards of modern care.