Hermes Reply Partners with Lavazza to Develop a New Digital and Efficient Manufacturing Model

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hermes Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in digital transformation for manufacturing and supply chain, has partnered with Lavazza Group in the design and implementation of a new digital and efficient manufacturing model, aimed at strengthening operational capabilities, ensuring high quality standards and supporting the company’s industrial development strategy.

The initiative, entitled “A new digital and efficient manufacturing model”, represents a significant evolution of Lavazza’s production ecosystem towards a fully data-driven approach, integrating advanced digital technologies to enable more connected, intelligent and flexible process management.

At the core of the project is the introduction of a centralised digital platform capable of connecting machines, production lines and plant systems, consolidating operational data into a unified environment. This architecture enables real-time performance monitoring, advanced data analytics and continuous process optimisation, ensuring end-to-end visibility across the entire production cycle and facilitating faster, data-driven decision-making. The new model also includes the adoption of advanced digital interfaces to improve interaction between operators and production systems, increasing transparency and streamlining processes.

Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision technologies play a key role in making quality controls and production process analysis along packaging lines more intelligent and flexible. Through advanced image analysis and anomaly detection systems, overall process quality becomes more efficient and adaptable. For example, the solution enables real-time monitoring of the correct composition of finished product pallets, reducing waste and rework while ensuring consistently high quality standards.

The project also involved the implementation of a centralised system ensuring full product traceability, collecting and correlating data from the different production stages. This makes it possible to monitor production flows in real time, strengthening transparency, control and responsiveness across the entire industrial value chain.

The digital platform is currently being further enhanced with cognitive manufacturing solutions based on Agentic Artificial Intelligence, where orchestrated and autonomous networks of AI agents can collaborate in identifying issues and, more generally, support Lavazza in the intelligent optimisation of its production processes.

Through this collaboration with Hermes Reply, Lavazza has continued its journey towards innovation and efficiency objectives, developing a production model in which flexibility, control and quality represent the main goals. A shared path that consolidates the digital evolution of industrial processes and highlights the integration of technological expertise with industrial vision.

Hermes Reply

Hermes Reply specializes in architectural and technological solutions, Application Maintenance services for the Automotive & Manufacturing sector, and management consulting services. By combining an in-depth knowledge of production processes, Industry 4.0 technologies, delivery capabilities, and strategic vision, Hermes Reply supports its clients in the digital transformation journey to facilitate the adoption of digital enablers and achieve short-term and long-term results. www.hermes-reply.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Lavazza

Founded in Turin in 1895, Lavazza is an Italian coffee producer owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today, the Group is one of the leading players in the global coffee market, with revenues of over €3.3 billion and a portfolio of leading brands in their respective markets, including Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

The company operates across all business segments and is present in 140 markets, with 9 production facilities in 5 countries. Its global presence is the result of a growth journey spanning 130 years, and the over 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced each year stand as proof of a remarkable success story, continuing to deliver the best possible coffee in every form, with attention to every stage of the value chain – from raw material selection to the final cup.