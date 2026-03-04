American Express Expands Global Sports and Entertainment Footprint with New Stadium and NFL Team Partnerships

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express (NYSE:AXP) will soon offer exclusive access, value and experiences for Card Members in the New York/New Jersey and Atlanta metropolitan areas through new long-term partnerships. American Express will be named the Official Payments Partner of MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and the newly awarded National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team which will begin play in 2028. This builds on partnerships announced last year with Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.

As part of these agreements, MetLife Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will join the American Express Venue Collection™, a benefit for eligible Card Members which includes access to Amex Presale Tickets® (while supplies last) for select events, the option to enroll in an exclusive offer to earn a statement credit on qualifying concession purchases, and more throughout the stadiums. Eligible Card Members will be able to access these perks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting with the spring event season and at MetLife Stadium heading into the NFL season later this year. Terms apply.

“Recognizing the importance of sports and music fandom, we are creating even more value for our customers across moments that matter to them through these new partnerships,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. “The new stadium and NFL team partnerships in the New York, Atlanta and Miami areas further cement our role as a leading payments partner in sports and entertainment, while continuing to expand our presence in football.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with American Express,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “We value American Express’ customer-first philosophy, and we look forward to a wonderful collaboration that will enhance the fan experience through exclusive benefits and meaningful experiences that American Express is renowned for. The New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium are honored to welcome American Express as a partner, and together we will offer the world’s best customer experience on the world’s biggest stage.”

“American Express is one of the world’s most respected brands, known for service, innovation and putting customers first,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Chief Commercial Officer of AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). “Those values align perfectly with our organization and our commitment to delivering world-class experiences at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and across our teams. We are proud to welcome American Express as a Founding Partner and look forward to creating extraordinary opportunities for our fans and community together.”

These new stadiums, MLS/NWLS and NFL team sponsorships – together with those announced in Miami last year – expand and strengthen American Express’ world-class portfolio of sports and entertainment partnerships. Spanning football, soccer, basketball, tennis, golf, motorsports, hockey, music, theater and more, the portfolio underscores why Amex is your ticket to some of the best in sports and entertainment.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

ABOUT METLIFE STADIUM

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets and has the largest seating capacity in the NFL (82,500). The venue is one of the busiest stadiums in the world and ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for both tickets sold and ticket revenue in 2024 per Pollstar. MetLife Stadium was named “Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year” nine times by Billboard and “Venue of the Year” by StadiumBusiness. In 2021, MetLife Stadium became the first NFL Stadium to join the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's Sports for Climate Action Framework, which aims to achieve global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions goals.

ABOUT NEW YORK JETS

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans and served as a charter member of the American Football League. Following the 1968 season, the team made history by becoming the first AFL franchise to win a world championship, defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III—a victory widely credited with validating the AFL ahead of its 1970 merger with the NFL. Today, as one of the league’s flagship franchises in the nation’s largest media market, the Jets represent the sport on one of its biggest global stages.

The Jets enhance the fan experience through innovation and storytelling, including 1JD Entertainment, a digital content platform that connects fans across social and digital channels. The organization is also committed to community impact, supporting youth football, girls’ and women’s flag football, and programs serving disadvantaged communities throughout the tri-state area.

The Jets play at MetLife Stadium—one of the world’s most successful multi use venues—and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

ABOUT NEW YORK GIANTS

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 102nd season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

ABOUT AMB SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

AMB Sports and Entertainment is part of the Blank Family of Businesses comprised of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC, NWSL’s Atlanta Club 2028, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, and PGA TOUR Superstore.

