Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Leases in Gardena, CA

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today that it has executed an early lease renewal for a 2.8-acre improved land parcel in Gardena, California with a provider of container drayage services. The lease, which was to expire in May 2026, will now expire August 2029. In addition, the tenant has leased an immediately adjacent 2.3-acre improved land parcel which will commence April 1, 2026 upon termination of an existing tenant lease and will expire August 2029.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: New York City/Northern New Jersey; Los Angeles; Miami; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.

