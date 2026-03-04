Andersen Consulting Strengthens Cybersecurity Capabilities Through Collaboration with A3Sec

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enhances its cybersecurity and technology transformation offerings through a Collaboration Agreement with A3Sec, a firm specializing in data-driven threat detection, incident response, and exposure management.

Headquartered in Spain with offices in Mexico and Colombia, A3Sec has more than 14 years of experience helping public and private organizations across the financial services, telecommunications, energy, government, and enterprise sectors secure their digital assets. Operating its Security and Digital Surveillance Center® (CSVD®) 24/7 with a team of more than 180 cybersecurity professionals and serving more than 280 clients worldwide, the firm delivers integrated cybersecurity services, including managed detection and response, cyber telemetry, threat intelligence, and crisis management, helping clients strengthen resilience and transform risk into strategic advantage while effectively managing exposure and minimizing risk.

“Our purpose has always been to protect the digital environment through innovation and accountability,” said Javier López-Tello, CEO and founder of A3Sec. “Through Andersen’s global platform and resources, we can now deliver end-to-end professional services to our clients seamlessly.”

“A3Sec’s data-driven approach to cybersecurity reflects a new generation of problem solving,” added Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver solutions that strengthen client confidence in an increasingly complex environment.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.