Waterbury Public Schools Selects Xello for College and Career Readiness

WATERBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waterbury Public Schools has selected Xello as its new college and career readiness partner, following a rigorous evaluation process. The decision underscores the district’s commitment to providing a student-centered experience that supports future planning.

“We selected Xello because we believe every student deserves access to meaningful career exploration and a clear, supported pathway to postsecondary success,” said Nyree Toucet, Director of College and Career Readiness at Waterbury Public Schools. “Xello strengthens our college and career readiness system by removing barriers to information, increasing postsecondary planning engagement, and creating greater consistency across schools.”

Xello was chosen over several other vendors based on its comprehensive and accessible features, and Xello's award-winning customer support team is well-equipped to support Waterbury’s transition to the platform.

“We’re honored to be Waterbury Public Schools' long-term partner in delivering an engaging college and career readiness experience,” stated Matt McQuillen, Xello CEO and Co-Founder. “Xello is designed to support students from elementary to high school, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to explore, plan, and pursue their postsecondary goals.”

While offering a full spectrum of postsecondary pathways, Xello also brings together students, educators, and families in a unified CCR experience. Its comprehensive college tools support future planning, provide insights for educators, and empower families to stay involved in their child’s journey, ensuring every learner benefits from consistent, connected support.

“We are especially excited that the platform allows families to engage alongside their children, exploring options, reviewing plans, and supporting important decisions together,” added Toucet. “By helping students connect their interests, strengths, and goals to actionable next steps, Xello enables them to see the connection between who they are today and who they can become tomorrow. We look forward to seeing how Xello empowers our students and families to dream big and plan confidently.”

Together this partnership will enhance college and career readiness programming at Waterbury Public Schools, ultimately improving student outcomes and preparing them for a successful future.

About Waterbury Public Schools

Waterbury Public Schools serves approximately 18,000 students across 30 schools in Waterbury, Connecticut. They strive to ensure all learners have the tools, opportunities, and support to reach their full potential.

About Xello: Our mission is simple yet powerful: To equip every student with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a successful, meaningful future.