Husch Blackwell Announces Agreement with Reunion Infrastructure to Streamline Tax Credit Direct Transfers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National law firm Husch Blackwell has entered into an agreement with Reunion Infrastructure to offer market-leading legal services at competitive fixed fees for renewable energy tax credit transfers.

Tax credit buyers who engage both Reunion and Husch Blackwell for the same transfer will have access to fixed-fee legal services, including market insights, due diligence, and the negotiation and drafting of operative transaction documents and tax insurance policies.

“This agreement not only drives further collaboration between our firm and Reunion, whom we have worked with since early 2023, but also creates more value, savings, and price certainty for our shared clients,” said Doug Jones, a tax partner at Husch Blackwell.

Reunion is a leading platform for clean energy tax credits and compliance and has facilitated the purchase of more than $7 billion in tax credits across over 100 transactions since 2024.

“We are excited to collaborate with Husch Blackwell, with whom we have worked on multiple successful tax credit transactions spanning a diverse set of technologies with unique due diligence requirements,” said Billy Lee, co-founder and president at Reunion. “We look forward to creating significant value for our shared clients.”

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is a different kind of law firm–structured around our clients’ industries and built on a culture of selfless service. Our 1,000+ lawyers collaborate across the U.S. from more than 20 offices and our virtual office, The Link, to provide uncommon solutions to our clients’ most complex challenges. Learn more at huschblackwell.com.

About Reunion

Reunion is the leading platform for clean energy tax credit transfers and compliance. Since 2024, Reunion has facilitated the purchase of over $7 billion in tax credits from major solar, storage, wind, nuclear, clean fuels, and advanced manufacturing projects. Our team of finance and tax experts provide the industry's most hands-on support across due diligence and risk mitigation, resulting in transactions that close on average in less than 45 days. In addition, leading project developers utilize Reunion's compliance software to maintain compliance with tax credit rules, including prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) requirements. To learn more, visit www.reunioninfra.com.

