CDB Aviation Leases Five A321neo Aircraft to LATAM

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), announced on the sidelines of the ISTAT Americas conference the execution of lease agreements for a fleet of five Airbus A321-271NX aircraft with its existing customer, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (“LATAM;” NYSE: LTM; SSE: LTM).

The A321neos will be delivered to the airline in the second quarter of 2026. The five aircraft will be joining another A321neo that is already on lease to LATAM, previously delivered from CDB Aviation’s orderbook.

“We are happy to strengthen our relationship with the leading airline group in Latin America, supporting its initiatives to invest in the latest generation aircraft to enhance the flexibility of its hubs with environmental stewardship top of mind,” said Luís da Silva, CDB Aviation’s Head of Commercial, Americas.

“As air travel growth throughout South America continues its upward momentum, fleet solutions that offer innovative approaches, speed of execution, and access to the most modern aircraft types will be key to the strategic growth of the region’s airlines. Our team is actively pursuing outreach campaigns to enable South American carriers, like LATAM, to seize on market expansion opportunities, while growing our platform’s footprint in this critical, fast-growing aviation market,” added da Silva.

About LATAM

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean. The LATAM group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group’s cargo subsidiaries, in addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. www.latamairlines.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”) a 41-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world’s largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero