Ryan Expands Property Tax Services with Acquisition of Hucke and Associates

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hucke and Associates, a property tax consulting firm based in New York City. The acquisition strengthens Ryan’s property tax capabilities and enhances the Firm’s ability to support commercial real estate owners with complex property tax challenges across major markets.

Founded in 2001 by Peter Hucke, Hucke and Associates has built a strong reputation as a boutique property tax firm focused exclusively on property tax appeals and valuation advocacy. The firm advises owners and developers across a broad range of property types, combining deep assessment expertise with hands-on, results-driven representation.

Hucke and Associates’ capabilities strongly align with Ryan’s services, including:

  • Property tax appeals and valuation advocacy
  • Pre-acquisition analysis and tax projections
  • Negotiation of assessed values with taxing authorities
  • Exemptions and incentive-related property tax relief

“This acquisition is an exciting step forward for both Ryan and the Hucke team,” said Damon Chronis, President of U.S. Operations at Ryan. “By joining forces, we’re bringing together focused property tax expertise and deep market knowledge, particularly in complex and highly scrutinized markets like New York City, alongside Ryan’s global platform to deliver clear, consistent outcomes for clients.”

The firm’s depth across hospitality, office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties complements Ryan’s existing property tax capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to bring our experience to a Firm with a truly global footprint,” said Peter Hucke, Founder and CEO of Hucke and Associates. “Uniting with Ryan marks an important evolution for our team and clients, creating new opportunities while broadening our capabilities and reinforcing the trusted results that have long defined our practice.”

Ryan welcomes owners Peter Hucke, Stephen Hucke, and Devon Shapiro, along with additional Hucke and Associates team members who will continue serving clients as part of Ryan’s growing Property Tax practice.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Allie Bandemer
Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications
Ryan
331.251.1050
allie.bandemer@ryan.com

