Petsense and Allivet Announce Formation of National Pet Expert Advisory Council

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petsense by Tractor Supply and Allivet by Tractor Supply, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), today announced the formation of its Pet Expert Advisory Council – a first-of-its-kind cross species veterinary advisory group designed to help set a new standard for total pet wellness across retail and digital pharmacy. This independent group of leading veterinarians and pet wellness experts will help elevate the Company’s animal care standards, education efforts and approach to total pet wellness.

As pet ownership continues to expand beyond dogs and cats, with millions of U.S. households caring for birds, reptiles, fish and small mammals, Petsense and Allivet are taking a proactive step to ensure veterinary expertise remains central to their support of all pets and the people who care for them. The Pet Expert Advisory Council reflects a commitment to advancing care standards across the full spectrum of family pets.

“The health and wellbeing of the pets in our care, and the pets our customers love, is our highest priority,” said Neil Tenzer, Senior Vice President at Petsense by Tractor Supply. “By establishing this Council, we are bringing together leading clinical minds to ensure our guidance and standards are rooted in veterinary excellence. This reinforces our commitment to being the most dependable resource for total pet wellness in every neighborhood we serve.”

The Pet Advisory Council will serve as a thought and practice leader network composed of veterinarians, animal service professionals and animal wellness professionals who will advance animal care and support operational excellence both at Petsense and Allivet.

“As the pet care landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever that we listen closely to the voices of those on the front lines of pet and animal health. Our collaboration with Petsense reinforces our commitment to serving pet parents at Tractor Supply with expertise, transparency and care they can trust,” said Ujjwal Dhoot, Divisional President of Allivet by Tractor Supply.

The newly formed Pet Expert Advisory Council by Petsense and Allivet includes the following veterinarian experts:

James Bogan, DVM, ABVP : Chief Veterinary Officer of the Central Florida Zoo and recipient of the 2025 Reptile & Amphibian Excellence Award,

Dr. Efrem Hunter, DVM, MBA : Veterinary executive with over 20 years of experience in corporate hospital leadership, animal health innovation and digital pharmacy platforms,

Ondrea Johnson : Director of the Williamson County Animal Center, bringing over 25 years of experience in animal shelter and rescue practices,

Taylor Lewis, DVM, ABVP : A specialist in exotic companion mammals (rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets) with a background in herd health and wildlife medicine,

Kemba Marshall, MPH, DVM, ABVP : An avian specialist with extensive leadership in corporate veterinary medicine and advocate for the "Pets in the Classroom" initiative and

Nick Saint-Erne, DVM, CertAqV: A nationally recognized aquatic animal expert and adjunct professor at Midwestern University, Dr. Saint-Erne brings elite-level care to the aquatic hobbyist community.

To learn more about the Pet Expert Advisory Council and its members, visit the Pet Expert Advisory Council web page.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, Royal Canin and NutriSource. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. As of December 27, 2025, the Company operated 207 total Petsense stores across 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Allivet by Tractor Supply

Allivet, a leading pet pharmacy founded in 1992, provides quality prescription and over-the-counter pet medications. Allivet is a pharmacy at the core, and their mission is to ensure better long-term health outcomes for pets by providing convenient access to pet medications, making compliance easier and supporting pet owners with expert advice and reliable service. For more information on Allivet by Tractor Supply, visit www.Allivet.com.