U.S. Tech Company Coupang Named a 2026 LexisNexis Top 100 Global Innovator

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, a U.S.-based technology leader in digital services, has been named to LexisNexis’ 2026 Top 100 list of global innovators for the second year in a row. The LexisNexis list was included in the firm’s report, published today, “Innovation Momentum 2026: The Global Top 100.”

According to LexisNexis, inclusion on the Top 100 list reflects the measurable improvement in Coupang’s patent portfolio over the past two years, and appearing on the list for two years in a row highlights the company's growing innovation momentum.

The Top 100 Global Innovators are identified by LexisNexis through an extensive analysis of the quantifiable improvement of each company’s patent portfolio over the prior two years, using the Innovation Momentum methodology adapted from the Patent Asset Index.

“We’re honored by this recognition, which reflects our efforts in advancing innovative technologies to redefine the future of commerce and expand the global reach of U.S. exports to new customers in new markets,” said Coupang Chief Global Affairs Officer Robert Porter. “We’re proud of our many employee inventors who are driving innovations that allow Coupang to serve our international customers with excellence and collaborate more closely with our selling partners.”

Coupang’s innovation program has been steadily growing in recent years, resulting in notable growth across the company’s patent program:

The cumulative number of patents issued to Coupang worldwide has risen from 91 in 2015 to 3,919 in 2025, an average annual growth rate of 45%.

Coupang has been issued 354 patents in the U.S. alone.

From 2024 to 2025, Coupang was issued 933 patents in South Korea.

Since 2021, Taiwan has issued 1,132 patents to Coupang.

The number of employee inventors named in Coupang patent filings reached an all-time high of 736 in 2025.

"Coupang's second consecutive appearance on the Top 100 Global Innovators list reflects a patent portfolio that encompasses breadth across technologies and depth in quality,” said Marco Richter, Senior Director of IP Analytics and Strategy for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “Coupang's patent assets show that the company prioritizes intellectual property as a core strategic driver in the business, an approach which pays dividends in strengthening the business for continued success."

Coupang employee inventors – and their inventions – are well-distributed across the company’s businesses and functions, including Global Operations, eCommerce Engineering, Ads & Marketplace, Customer Experience and Retail. For example:

In Coupang’s retail business, machine learning enables systems to continuously analyze real-time purchase trends and intelligently manage the distribution and inventory of millions of products across the company’s network of fulfillment centers.

For Coupang’s video streaming service, Coupang Play, the company developed a smart gateway system that monitors server loads and speeds in real-time, dynamically directing each video segment to stream from the most optimal server to enable more users to enjoy crisp, smooth video delivery even during peak traffic periods.

For Coupang Eats, the company’s food delivery service, the company developed a system that intelligently adjusts the "recommended prep time" for restaurant orders by applying machine learning to each restaurant's real-time workload and operating mode. By sharing accurate timing for each order, the system minimizes driver wait times and ensures customers receive their food while it's still at its freshest and best.

Coupang has invested billions of dollars into building its end-to-end logistics infrastructure, which integrates cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence and custom robotics. With technology underpinning every aspect of its global business, Coupang provides unmatched delivery speed and service quality to customers in the U.S. and 190 countries and regions around the world and exported more than $5 billion in U.S. goods and services in 2025.

In addition to this recognition from LexisNexis, Coupang recently earned second place on Fast Company’s list of the world’s most innovative companies in the Retail category in 2025.

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 150 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming and fintech services to customers around the world under the brands that include Coupang, Eats, Play, Rocket Now and FarFetch.

About LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions

LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations, and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our suite of search, workflow, and analytics solutions enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.