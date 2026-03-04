Automotive Training Academy by Assurant Expands Exclusive Offering on Reynolds and Reynolds docuPAD eContracting System

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes, and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, today announced the expansion of its exclusive training course featuring the Reynolds and Reynolds docuPAD eContracting system. The program is now offered at the Automotive Training Academy by Assurant in Atlanta, expanding access for automotive professionals beyond its original location in The Woodlands, Texas, where docuPAD has been part of the curriculum since 2024. Designed for F&I managers, the course offers instruction on using the docuPAD system to optimize each interaction and ensure customers make educated decisions when choosing the right protection for their vehicles.

“As interest among industry professionals continues to increase for this training program, we saw a clear opportunity to address this demand and are thrilled to be expanding our interactive course offering to F&I managers in the greater Atlanta region,” said Gary Bosses, Senior Vice President, Assurant Dealer Services. “The docuPAD system is a phenomenal solution and highly regarded across the auto industry for altering the traditional F&I process into an engaging, digital, and compliant experience for dealers and buyers. We look forward to pursuing future growth opportunities to further expand our reach of this course and training.”

Led by the Automotive Training Academy by Assurant, this comprehensive program helps automotive dealership professionals improve key functions through practical training focused on selling strategies, legal and ethical standards, and real-world application of the docuPAD system. For those working in dealerships already using the docuPAD, the course provides immediate, actionable learning, ensuring each graduate is fully equipped to immediately apply the skills and tools they’ve learned.

“Partnerships like this are key to helping dealerships be as successful as possible with industry-defining tools like docuPAD,” said Chris Walsh, acting CEO of Reynolds. “We’re proud to partner with Assurant as an option for dealers looking to have their F&I managers extensively trained on how to use docuPAD for the best outcomes with each customer.”

# # #

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant Global Automotive is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile and commercial equipment industries. Automotive industry partners span manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. With over 60 years of automotive industry experience, Assurant protects 55 million motor vehicles, including heavy trucks and heavy equipment. In 19 countries Assurant provides innovative automotive solutions like vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, and ancillary products, while providing dealer performance management and training, participation options, and more. Assurant Global Automotive is also a market leader in protection products for the commercial equipment industry, with more than 35 years of equipment protection expertise. Assurant provides a full suite of protection products and services for equipment dealers and financial institutions supporting commercial equipment. These include extended service protection plans, physical damage protection, guaranteed asset protection, automatic insurance, portfolio protection, insurance tracking services and more.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at assurant.com.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is the leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)