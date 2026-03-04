Voya Investment Management and Pomona Capital Digitize Investment Access to the Pomona Investment Fund (PIF) Through Agreement with Templum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), and Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm affiliated with Voya, today announced an enhanced digital experience for the Pomona Investment Fund (PIF). The digital experience is powered by private markets technology from Templum.

The initiative gives investors direct access to PIF while maintaining the investment rigor, regulatory oversight, and operational discipline required for institutional-quality private equity. The enhanced digital experience introduces an “Invest Now” feature on the PIF landing page that connects investors to a secure, white-labeled portal. Through this portal, eligible investors can complete onboarding, execute subscription documents and place orders in a streamlined, end-to-end digital workflow.

“As investors look to diversify their portfolios, access to high-quality private market strategies must evolve with them,” said Michael Granoff, Founder and CEO of Pomona Capital. “Our collaboration with Templum leads to an improved experience for everyone involved in the investment process.”

Pomona was an early leader in expanding private equity access for individual investors, launching PIF in 2015 and delivering a 10-year annualized net return of 13.3% since inception.1 The fund is a secondary-focused, registered private equity vehicle designed to address the structural and access challenges individual investors face when investing in the asset class. PIF primarily invests in seasoned secondary interests, complemented by select primary and direct commitments, with a strategy focused on long-term capital appreciation and a lower risk profile.

With a $25,000 minimum investment and investor-friendly tax reporting, PIF offers simplified access to private equity. Today, the fund has more than 13,000 individual investors and approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Templum’s technology will help PIF meet investors’ growing demand for direct access to online investment research and subscription capabilities.

“This collaboration represents a paradigm shift in how eligible investors access institutional private equity,” said Gregory Khost, Head of Intermediary Sales at Voya IM. “By automating the full private markets investment process—from onboarding and eligibility verification through subscription processing and compliance—we are delivering private equity with greater efficiency, transparency, and confidence. Eligible investors can conduct research as well as transact in an institutional-quality private equity fund on the same digital platform, without compromising regulatory standards.”

Private equity has traditionally been accessible primarily to large institutions due to operational complexity, regulatory requirements, and reliance on manual processes. As the investor base for private market investments expands, scalable digital infrastructure has become essential to meeting the increase in demand responsibly.

By modernizing access, Pomona Capital and Voya IM can reach eligible investors who prefer a streamlined digital approach, while maintaining rigorous governance standards:

Simplified access to top-tier private equity

Streamlines PIF’s subscription process for eligible investors seeking portfolio diversification amid ongoing market volatility.

Seamless research-to-transaction experience

Investors can review fund information, performance, and offering materials, and initiate the investment process from a single, centralized destination.

Reduced barriers to entry

Distribution beyond traditional gatekeepers by providing digital access to a premier asset class, while maintaining investor eligibility standards.

“This initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward the digitization and democratization of private markets—while upholding strong regulatory oversight and investor protections,” said Chris Pallotta, CEO of Templum. “The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment as investors seek diversification and firms seek scalable ways to reach new audiences. This is where Pomona Capital and Voya Investment Management come in, delivering a better investment experience with strong investment products across our connected partner network.”

1 Data is as of December 31, 2025 and represents the performance of Class I Shares that commenced operations on April 1, 2018. Prior to that date, the performance of Class I Shares (10-year returns) is that of Class A Shares, which have higher expenses than Class I shares but represent interests in the same portfolio of securities. Full performance is available on www.pomonainvestmentfund.com.

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is a global private equity firm with approximately $20 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of December 31, 2025 across its sponsored funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also has an approximately $6 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 750 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 10,000 companies since inception. Pomona Capital’s team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona’s capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management (IM) manages approximately $360 billion as of December 31, 2025, in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding inclusion in its business.

About Templum

Templum is moving private markets investing forward by unifying the entire ecosystem. As a solution partner, Templum provides full investment lifecycle technologies, workflow solutions, and broker-dealer support configurable via white label, hybrid, or API deployments. The Company’s offerings are purpose-built to enable private market strategies for TAMPs, RIAs, institutional brokers, banks, fintechs, online brokers, and asset managers. Templum is modernizing the technology backbone and opening access to a broader range of investment opportunities for a growing investor base. The Company’s vision is to expand capital markets, making a giant step forward from the outmoded technology hindering investments today. Learn more at https://templuminc.com.

All securities offered by Templum Markets LLC, a wholly owned broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) subsidiary of Templum, Inc. For more information, please visit https://templuminc.com.

Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses.

This and other important information is contained in a fund’s prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.pomonainvestmentfund.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Principal Risks. An investment in the Fund involves a considerable amount of risk. A Shareholder may lose money. Before making an investment decision, a prospective investor should (i) consider the suitability of this investment with respect to the investor’s investment objectives and personal situation and (ii) consider factors such as the investor’s personal net worth, income, age, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs. The Fund is an illiquid investment. Shareholders have no right to require the Fund to redeem their Shares in the Fund and, as discussed in the Fund’s prospectus, the Fund conducts quarterly tender offers subject to Board approval. Therefore, before investing investors should carefully read the Fund’s prospectus and consider carefully the risks that they assume when they invest in the Fund’s common shares.

Any opinions, projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid only as of the date of this document and are subject to change. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an offer to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security.

