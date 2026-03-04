I/ONX and Knightz Group Announce Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I/ONX High Performance Compute (HPC), a leading provider of heterogeneous AI and HPC infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Knightz Group, a cybersecurity and technology advisory firm known for delivering advanced security and transformation outcomes for enterprise and public sector organizations.

The partnership officially kicks off on March 18 at SecureWorld 2026 in Charlotte, N.C., where industry leaders will gather to discuss the future of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and secure infrastructure at scale.

As part of the engagement, Knightz Group has selected I/ONX as its preferred AI and High Performance Compute platform, enabling Knightz Group to deliver secure, scalable, and performance driven AI solutions for its clients. The collaboration brings together Knightz Group’s deep expertise in cybersecurity strategy and implementation with I/ONX’s purpose built heterogeneous HPC platform designed for modern AI workloads.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to redefining how secure AI infrastructure is built and deployed. Knightz Group understands that performance, resilience, and security must be engineered together from day one,” said I/ONX CEO Justyn Hornor. “At I/ONX, we’ve built our heterogeneous HPC platform to remove bottlenecks, reduce risk, and give organizations the freedom to scale advanced AI without vendor lock-in or compromise. Together, we’re delivering the compute foundation enterprises and public sector leaders need to move from AI ambition to real-world execution—faster, more securely, and with confidence at scale.”

Hornor will also appear as a featured panelist at SecureWorld 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. on March 18, sharing insights on the evolving role of high-performance computing in securing and accelerating enterprise security.

Knightz Group leadership emphasized the importance of aligning with a compute platform purpose-built for AI and security-driven environments.

“Our clients are moving quickly to operationalize AI, but they can’t afford to sacrifice security or control in the process. The market is shifting away from fragmented tools toward integrated, production-ready AI and security infrastructure,” said John O'Connor, President of Knightz Group. “Partnering with I/ONX gives Knightz Group an HPC platform that delivers scalable performance, strong governance, and long-term resilience. Together, we’re enabling organizations to accelerate secure AI execution with the confidence and operational readiness today’s environments demand.”

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated AI, HPC, and cybersecurity strategies, replacing fragmented platforms with production-ready solutions that accelerate real-world enterprise impact.

About I/ONX:

I/ONX High Performance Compute, founded in 2020, is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is a global leader in flexible, heterogeneous, and secure AI solutions for enterprises—revolutionizing, connecting, and integrating High Performance Compute (HPC) systems. I/ONX eliminates supply chain disruptions and dependence on any single hardware or software provider.

I/ONX is pioneering a new global standard that benefits all governments and enterprises with Heterogeneous AI compute. I/ONX’s platform is the world’s first future ready, mixed processor compute solution that guarantees data sovereignty, derisks supply chain availability, eliminates vendor lock, improves efficiency, and enables scalability.

The I/ONX team spans across the United States and is humbled to have the opportunity to be stewards of AI compute and enable the vision of protecting all humans and our environment across the globe. We are committed to building an inter-operable world that benefits people everywhere–and empowering the next generation with the tools they need to also contribute positively to our universe. At I/ONX, core values of Compassion, Curiosity, Courage, Communication, and Commitment define and drive the organization forward.

Learn more about I/ONX via our website, and follow us on LinkedIn at I/ONX High Performance Compute.

About Knightz Group:

Knightz Group is a premier cybersecurity and technology partner delivering enterprise-grade solutions to organizations worldwide. As a value-added reseller, we go beyond product delivery; architecting, integrating, and optimizing best-in-class solutions to drive measurable risk reduction and operational resilience. Through deep technical expertise, trusted senior security leadership, and elite industry partnerships—Knightz Group helps organizations strengthen their security posture, maximize technology investments, and confidently navigate an evolving landscape.

For more information about Knightz Group, visit https://knightzgroup.com.